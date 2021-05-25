Miller Lite and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to Award Latino Students with over $190,000 in Scholarships

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miller Lite and HACU are announcing $191,900 in college scholarships and leadership development opportunities through HACU's ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute. This is the 17th year the brewery has partnered with HACU on the scholarship program. Eligible Latino students in the United States and Puerto Rico can now apply online for the scholarship until July 30 at hacu.net/Scholarships .

Eligible Latino students 21+ in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can now apply online for the scholarship until July 30. Tweet this Miller Lite is offering over $190K in scholarships to Latino students 21+ in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The pandemic has negatively impacted higher education enrollment among Latino students. According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, there has been a 5.3 percent decrease among Latino undergraduates in spring 2021. This is why the commitment from Miller Lite and HACU to provide scholarships for Latino students carries a higher significance than ever before.

A total of sixty-three scholarships between $2,500 and $5,000 will be awarded to Latino college students in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, Texas, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico. Eight scholarships of $5,000 will be awarded in Houston and 18 of $2,500 to other cities in Texas. Scholarships are open to college students who are over 21 years of age, attend a HACU-member institution in a participating market, and are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or DACA recipients.

"Now that the world is opening back up, our mission is to help everyone reconnect with the people most important to them, and that may include college friends and peers," said Catherine Pastiak Miller Lite Associate Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. "We're incredibly proud of our company's 17-year-long relationship with HACU and we hope to continue our partnership to help Latino students in their journey of becoming the leaders of tomorrow."

Those who are awarded will also hold a spot at the HACU ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute, an annual conference which will be held virtually on October 24 to October 27, 2021. Recipients will have the opportunity to join workshops focused on leadership and professional development and participate in networking opportunities.

"In the past four years alone, Miller Lite and HACU have been able to award 177 scholarships totaling to $618,900," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "We hope to continue this relationship and keep impacting the lives of Latino students across the country."

Visit hacu.net for more information on the scholarships and full eligibility criteria. Follow HACU at Facebook.com/HACUnews, or @HACUnews on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Miller Lite, visit MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, and follow @MillerLite on Twitter and Instagram.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MolsonCoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Sacramento, California and Washington, D.C. This year, HACU celebrates its 35th Anniversary since its founding.

SOURCE Miller Lite

Related Links

https://www.millerlite.com

