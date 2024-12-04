MILLER LITE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING BOXING PROMOTION TOP RANK

Top Rank marks the most integrated boxing partnership ever for America's original premium light beer and will run throughout 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it be in the ring, on stage, or at the bar, Miller Lite and Top Rank are known for celebrating true originals. Now, America's original light beer is teaming up with boxing promotional powerhouse Top Rank to champion standout athletes and bring boxing to new heights.

The collaboration between Miller Lite and Top Rank will debut on December 7 during the long-awaited rematch between WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete and former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Top Rank Miller Lite and Top Rank are teaming up for a multiplatform partnership that will span throughout the 2025 boxing season.

"Miller Lite has deep roots in the world of sports, from our original Great Taste, Less Filling campaign in 1975, to our current partnerships in professional football and baseball," said Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing for Miller Lite. "Boxing is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S., so it made sense for the original light beer to join forces with boxing industry leader Top Rank to reach a new set of consumers who love the originality of boxing."

Key elements of this partnership include prominent ring signage, experiential activations, content creation, on-site engagement, and a robust digital presence.

"At Top Rank, we are proud to join forces with Miller Lite to elevate the fight night experience, making every punch more thrilling and every moment more memorable," said Brian Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at Top Rank. "This partnership is a celebration of unforgettable nights and our passionate fans who make them special."

In addition to extensive branding and experiential events, Miller Lite and Top Rank will join forces to champion standout athletes and bring boxing to new heights throughout 2025.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT TOP RANK

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry's leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped and developed the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing's global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings worldwide. Top Rank is the industry leader in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st-century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.

