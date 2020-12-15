Miller Lite Celebrates The Holidays Through The Give Back 12-Pack

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the pandemic has impacted everyone, it has disproportionately affected the Latino community. This is why Miller Lite is alleviating some of the economic pressure during the holidays by giving away $50,000 worth of food and beer, and donating an additional $50,000 to UnidosUS' pandemic relief efforts through the Give Back 12-Pack program. The brand will gift people $25 to create a "12-pack": six items to be used to prepare a Nochebuena dinner and maybe even a six-pack of Miller Lite.

People 21+ can visit MillerLite.com/GiveBack12Pack for a chance to win one of 2,000 gifts of $25. Tweet this Miller Lite Give Back 12-Pack

"The holidays are going to look very different with people not being able to get together for some holiday Miller Time. We can't change that, but we can at least make them a little brighter with the Give Back 12-Pack," said Allison Wallin, marketing manager for Miller Lite. "This gift is meant to help families worry less about dinner and focus more on connecting with their loved ones. We also hope that, through our partnership with UnidosUS, we bring some meaningful relief to the communities most affected by the pandemic."

Today through December 31, legal age drinkers can visit MillerLite.com/GiveBack12Pack to enter for a chance to win one of 2,000 gifts of $25. For those who win, the money will be deposited via Venmo, and will allow them to customize their Give Back 12-Pack with the items they need for their holiday celebration.

To supplement the Give Back 12-Pack program, Miller Lite is also donating $50,000 to UnidosUS' Esperanza/Hope Fund. The donation will provide more than 14,000 meals to families, support efforts to connect families to the Internet so they can continue online learning during these challenging times, and help spread awareness on public health measures on COVID-19.

"We're proud to partner with Miller Lite in helping the community have the best Nochebuena, the most important day during the holidays for many Latinos," said Delia de la Vara, Senior Vice President of Development and Strategic Initiatives, from UnidosUS. "Miller Lite's $50,000 contribution is helping UnidosUS reach our goal of $5M and help provide much needed food and economic assistance to our communities."

The Give Back 12-Pack program is open to legal residents of the United States, who are 21 years or older. For official rules and how to enter, visit MillerLite.com/GiveBack12Pack . For more information on Miller Lite, follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MolsonCoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About UnidosUS

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

