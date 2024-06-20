Miller Realty, Inc. Expands into South Florida

Miller Realty South Brings Trusted Expertise and Professionalism to the Sunshine State

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Realty, a name synonymous with trust, professionalism, and over 20 years of industry experience in New York, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the South Florida market. With a proven track record of success, Miller Realty South is poised to bring the same level of expertise and dedication to clients in this vibrant region.

"We are excited to extend our services to South Florida," said Kayla Soffer, an agent at Miller Realty South. "I am thrilled by the success we have had in such a short time, and it is because of the name Miller Realty has earned. Our reputation for excellence precedes us, and we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients here."

Miller Realty South aims to deliver exceptional real estate services, ensuring that every client's needs are met with the utmost care and professionalism. Whether you are buying, selling, or investing in South Florida real estate, Miller Realty South is here to guide you every step of the way.

For more information about Miller Realty South and to get in touch with Kayla Soffer, please visit our website www.MILLERREALTYSOUTH.com.

About Miller Realty:

Miller Realty has built a reputation for excellence over the past two decades in New York, known for its experience, professionalism, and trusted name in the real estate industry. With its expansion into South Florida, Miller Realty South continues this legacy of providing top-notch real estate services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

SOURCE Miller Realty South