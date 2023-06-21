Miller Vein Relocates to New Office in Troy

TROY, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Vein, Metro Detroit's leading vein treatment center, is excited to announce its move to a new office in Troy, MI. The new location will provide a more convenient and comfortable experience for patients seeking treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and other vein-related conditions. Doctors refer their patients to Miller Vein more than any other vein practice in the State of Michigan.

The new office is located inside the UnaSource Health Campus at 4550 Investment Drive, Suite 210 in Troy. The new facility features state-of-the-art equipment, modern exam rooms, and a comfortable waiting area.

"We are excited to move to UnaSource because of its prime location, the unparalleled reputation of its esteemed physicians, and exceptional building management team," said Jeffrey Miller, M.D., Founder and CEO of Miller Vein. "We look forward to continuing to provide top-notch healthcare in our new home and serving the community with the same level of dedication and commitment."

Jeremy S. Feldman, M.D. leads the Miller Vein Troy team. Dr. Feldman received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Michigan, trained as a resident at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan.

More than 80 million Americans suffer from vein disorders such as varicose and spider veins. Vein disease can cause discomfort, pain, and other health issues, and treatment can improve symptoms and prevent the development of more serious complications. The experts at Miller Vein believe treatment starts with a proper diagnosis and a trusting relationship between provider and patient. Their board-certified physicians use the latest minimally invasive techniques to help patients achieve optimal results with minimal downtime.

The office is accepting patients now at the new location. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Miller Vein at 877-432-2184 or visit MillerVein.com.

About Miller Vein:

Miller Vein is Michigan's largest provider of venous insufficiency treatment. They provide exceptional care in a comfortable, patient-focused environment. For more information, visit MillerVein.com.

