MillerKnoll at Clerkenwell Design Week 2026: Unveiling Future-Forward Workplace Designs

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands across the MillerKnoll Collective, a global design leader, debut new products during Clerkenwell Design Week, presenting an inspiring vision of adaptability and performance in modern workplaces. Also at MillerKnoll London, located at The Sans in Clerkenwell, the Sustainability without compromise exhibit captures how intentional material choices and circular thinking are embedded across MillerKnoll's portfolio.

New products span workplace systems, high‑performance seating, private offices, collaborative lounges, and outdoor environments:

Herman Miller 's high-energy showroom is anchored by its new Bound Sit-Stand Booth and Desking , designed for distraction-free focused work across open-plan, touchdown spaces, and library settings.

's high-energy showroom is anchored by its new , designed for distraction-free focused work across open-plan, touchdown spaces, and library settings. Knoll unveils Konzert Collection, designed by Paolo Dell'Elce, a new private office system designed for the evolving needs of workspaces, enabling designers to craft highly tailored spaces. The revival of the Morrison Hannah Chair—originally designed by Andrew Morrison and Bruce Hannah in 1973— is also highlighted.

unveils designed by Paolo Dell'Elce, a new private office system designed for the evolving needs of workspaces, enabling designers to craft highly tailored spaces. The revival of the Morrison Hannah Chair—originally designed by Andrew Morrison and Bruce Hannah in 1973— is also highlighted. Colebrook Bosson Saunders spotlights Lana, its newly launched, award-winning next generation laptop stand, bringing ergonomic innovation and circular design principles together.

spotlights Lana, its newly launched, award-winning next generation laptop stand, bringing ergonomic innovation and circular design principles together. HAY offers visitors an outdoor experience in The Sans courtyard, anchored around the new Palissade Cantilever family, a seating typology that has a sense of lightness and movement. HAY also presents the Deville Collection, alongside the Terraza Outdoor Collection.

offers visitors an outdoor experience in The Sans courtyard, anchored around the new Palissade Cantilever family, a seating typology that has a sense of lightness and movement. HAY also presents the Deville Collection, alongside the Terraza Outdoor Collection. Muuto previews the Coltre Modular Sofa, designed by Studiopepe, in their St. John's Square showroom. Officially launching this autumn, the sculptural and adaptable sofa takes its name from the Italian word for "blanket."

previews the Coltre Modular Sofa, designed by Studiopepe, in their St. John's Square showroom. Officially launching this autumn, the sculptural and adaptable sofa takes its name from the Italian word for "blanket." NaughtOne debuts the Lotti Chair, a simple yet ingenious café chair designed by Keiji Takeuchi, and Pullman Modular, an architectural design solution that expands on a beloved NaughtOne product.

Read more on the MillerKnoll Newsroom.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

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