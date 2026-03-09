MILLER'S ALE HOUSE LAUNCHES NEW SKILLET QUESO DUNKS

Skillet Queso Bacon Cheeseburger and Skillet Queso Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich put a bold, queso-smothered twist on classic game-day favorites, debuting March 9

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller's Ale House, the No. 1 Sports Bar in the U.S., today introduces new, limited-time Skillet Queso Dunks, packed with over-the-top, dunk-worthy flavor combinations designed to bring fresh energy to game-day dining.

Available now for dine-in only at all Miller's Ale House locations, the new menu items are in two craveable varieties:

Miller's Ale House Skillet Queso Dunks

The Skillet Queso Bacon Cheeseburger: A juicy bacon cheeseburger nestled in a sizzling skillet of chorizo and pico queso for a spicy kick, $15.99

The Skillet Queso Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich: A buttermilk fried chicken sandwich in a sizzling skillet of ranch queso, $15.49

"Just in time for March Madness, we're bringing our A-game to game-day dining with our new Skillet Queso Dunks," said Miller's Ale House Chief Marketing Officer Katie Knight. "The Skillet Queso Bacon Cheeseburger and Skillet Queso Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich deliver the bold, indulgent flavors our guests crave, served up in hot queso that turns every bite into a dunk-worthy experience. This is comfort food taken to the extreme."

The Skillet Queso Bacon Cheeseburger and Skillet Queso Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich will be available through spring. Miller's Ale House will continue to roll out new skillet innovations throughout 2026, with additional launches planned for summer and the holiday season.

For more information about the new Skillet menu items and to find a location near you, visit millersalehouse.com.

About Miller's Ale House

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Miller's Ale House is a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 100-plus locations in 10 states. Named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by USA Today and recognized as one of Forbes' America's Best Large Employers, Miller's Ale House serves a wide variety of entrees, burgers, salads and sandwiches, plus daily lunch and dinner specials, in a lively atmosphere that includes 50-plus TVs, large open-air patios, beckoning bars and spacious booths and tables. It is known for its large portions, great prices, warm service and shareable appetizers, including its famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and The Mountain Melt. Open daily for lunch, dinner and late night, Miller's also offers over 35 beers on tap and a large selection of signature cocktails and pitchers. For more information, go to www.millersalehouse.com or @MillersAleHouse on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Miller's Ale House