Miller's HVAC Expands to Contra Costa & Central Valley, Adds Water Heaters and Insulation

Celebrating 65 years, the family-owned Livermore company announces service expansion to Danville, Walnut Creek, Brentwood, Tracy, and more — while introducing new water heater and insulation services and continuing its $180 Buy One, Get One Free Maintenance Plan.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Northern California families face rising energy costs and seasonal temperature swings, Miller's Air Conditioning & Heating is expanding both its service territory and offerings to better support local homeowners.

Already serving the Tri-Valley communities of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and San Ramon, Miller's is now available in Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, Concord, Antioch, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, and Tracy.

Alongside HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance, the company is also launching Water Heater installation/service and home insulation solutions — two services that directly help Northern California households lower monthly utility bills and improve year-round comfort.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for nearly 50% of a typical home's energy use, making HVAC efficiency and insulation upgrades two of the most effective ways to reduce costs.

"By expanding into Contra Costa County and the Central Valley, we're helping more families across Northern California prepare their homes for both hot summers and chilly winters," said Larry Miller, second-generation owner. "Adding water heaters and insulation was a natural step to provide complete comfort solutions under one roof."

As part of its 65th anniversary celebration, Miller's continues to offer its special Buy One Year, Get One Year Free Preventative Maintenance Plan for $180. The plan includes four seasonal tune-ups over two years (two for cooling and two for heating), designed to prevent breakdowns, extend system life, and reduce energy use.

CEO DJ Gainous added:

"Our $180 two-year maintenance plan has been popular in the Tri-Valley, and now families in Walnut Creek, Brentwood, and Tracy can take advantage too. It's a simple, cost-effective way to keep AC, furnaces, and even water heaters running at their best."

Homeowners in the expanded service areas can schedule appointments or sign up for the anniversary plan at www.millersacandheating.com or by calling 925-493-8579.

About Miller's Air Conditioning & Heating

Founded in 1960, Miller's Air Conditioning & Heating has been the Tri-Valley's trusted HVAC provider for more than 65 years. The family-owned company offers heating, cooling, water heater, insulation, repair, and maintenance services across Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and expanded Contra Costa and Central Valley communities. Known for integrity, expertise, and customer care, Miller's continues to serve generations of Northern California families.

