Miller's HVAC Shares Seasonal Tips for Lower Energy Bills -- and Celebrates 65 Years With Special Maintenance Plan

As Tri-Valley families switch from AC to heating this fall, Livermore's trusted HVAC company offers expert advice and an affordable two-year care program.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer winding down and cooler nights around the corner, Miller's Air Conditioning & Heating is sharing practical tips to help Tri-Valley homeowners prepare their AC and heating systems for the seasonal change.

The family-owned business, now celebrating its 65th anniversary, is also offering a special Buy One Year, Get One Year Free Preventative Maintenance Plan for $180 — designed to keep both air conditioners and furnaces running efficiently year-round.

Top Tips from Miller's HVAC Team:

Schedule seasonal maintenance — A tune-up before each heating and cooling season can reduce breakdowns and extend system life.

— A tune-up before each heating and cooling season can reduce breakdowns and extend system life. Replace or clean filters regularly — Dirty filters increase energy use and strain HVAC equipment.

— Dirty filters increase energy use and strain HVAC equipment. Seal air leaks — Simple fixes around doors and windows can improve comfort and cut utility costs.

— Simple fixes around doors and windows can improve comfort and cut utility costs. Set thermostats smartly — Small adjustments when away from home can lead to significant energy savings.

"For 65 years, we've seen how seasonal maintenance helps families save money and avoid emergencies," said Larry Miller, second-generation owner. "Our anniversary plan makes it simple and affordable to cover both AC and furnace care."

CEO DJ Gainous added:

"At $180 for two years, homeowners get four professional visits — two for AC and two for heating — all at the price of one year. It's a cost-effective way to protect your home's comfort systems."

Homeowners in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and surrounding Tri-Valley areas can schedule service or enroll in the anniversary plan at www.millersacandheating.com or by calling 925-493-8579.

