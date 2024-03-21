Milliken & Company Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Company data practices align with internationally recognized standard for information security management systems

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company recently completed the ISO 27001:2022 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification process for information security management systems (ISMS) as part of the company's commitment to data privacy and security. The ISO 27001 certification provides third-party verification of Milliken's ability to apply risk management processes to preserve data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

"ISO 27001 benchmarks our efforts against leading industry practices and signals to our stakeholders that we are committed to the highest levels of data security," states Milliken Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Information Officer David Smart. "Milliken is known for innovation and manufacturing excellence, and this certification affirms that our data practices demonstrate that same spirit of continuous improvement."

Milliken's data practices align with internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. Post this

The ISO 27001 program promotes a holistic approach to information security that supports risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence. The standard requires an organization to implement comprehensive policies, procedures and controls that oversee all aspects of information security, such as risk assessment, access control, encryption, incident response and auditing. Schellman, the independent ANAB- and UKAS-accredited certification body, completed comprehensive audits of Milliken's organizational and technological controls over several months.

For Milliken, ISO 27001 certification not only validates ongoing efforts to safeguard customer and supplier data, but audits also extend to internal processes that secure sensitive associate and company data. A highly protected Milliken ISMS helps mitigate threats that lead to data leaks and supply chain interruptions, among other cybersecurity attacks. The scope of Milliken's ISO 27001 certification includes activities that protect Milliken's manufacturing of chemical, floor covering, textile, and healthcare products, as well as Performance Solutions by Milliken services.

"We're taking steps to ensure our data is as secure as possible, and we've found the ISO 27001 standard to be one of the best-known assessments available," adds Ken Brown, Milliken's director of cyber security and governance. "Milliken stakeholders trust our company with their confidential data each day, and we want to provide assurance that this trust is well-placed."

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Milliken & Company