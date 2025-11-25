Milliken & Company and Numat Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Protection Solutions

Advanced textiles integrated with Nobel Prize-Winning MOF technology deliver innovative protection solutions for defense, first responder, and industrial applications

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numat Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Nobel Prize-winning metal-organic framework (MOF) materials, and Milliken & Company, a global leader in manufacturing and material science, announce a strategic supply relationship to deliver next-generation protective fabric solutions for defense, first responder, and industrial customers. The integration of Milliken's advanced textiles with Numat's Sentinel® MOF technology platform will create functional, reactive, and self-decontaminating fabrics that enhance protection, breathability, and comfort in extreme environments.

"Our work with Numat is about bold innovation and real-world impact," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "Together, we are setting a new standard in protection – delivering textile solutions that not only help safeguard lives but redefine what's possible in our industry."

These MOF-enabled textile solutions are non-PFAS and will be manufactured in the United States, reflecting both organizations' commitment to material innovation, environmental stewardship, and a strengthened U.S. industrial base. Key customers for this innovative chemical protection solution platform include chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense professionals and first responders seeking non-PFAS alternatives to legacy protective technologies.

"This partnership represents a generational leap forward in protective fabrics and suits," said Ben Hernandez, CEO of Numat Technologies. "By combining Numat's highly advanced MOF technology platform with Milliken's textile technology and scale, we're delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions that protect those who protect us."

Future product development will include cutting-edge signature management and enhanced concealment textile technologies, integrating CBRN defense with adaptive battlefield camouflage performance.

"We're not just supplying advanced materials — we're driving American innovation to shape the future of protective textiles," said Marcio Manique, SVP and Managing Director for Milliken's apparel business. "Partnering with Numat strengthens our leadership in core markets as we expand CBRN solutions that set the standard for performance and protection."

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Numat Technologies

Numat Technologies is the market leader in Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), a transformative precision chemistry platform that reduces the negative impact of chemical products and processes on human health and the environment. MOFs can be designed, atom-by-atom, to capture and separate hazardous chemicals in ways limited by traditional methods. Numat offers a total solutions platform for MOF commercialization, integrating advanced design and application development expertise with high-volume manufacturing infrastructure. Through this platform, Numat delivers mission-critical solutions to customers in the industrial, defense, semiconductor, and energy sectors.

