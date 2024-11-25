Milliken & Company Announces Investment in Tidal Vision

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company today announced its investment and partnership with Tidal Vision , a global biomolecular technologies company unlocking the power of chitosan to develop scalable solutions for critical industries. This strategic partnership will accelerate the introduction of biodegradable chemistries across the markets that Milliken serves and is the latest in a series of investments made as part of Milliken's ventures program.

"At Milliken, we invest with a long-term perspective, prioritizing partnerships that will drive meaningful growth," said Halsey Cook, President and CEO at Milliken. "Our approach is grounded in thorough research, strategic alignment with our core values, and a commitment to creating lasting value for our customers."

Milliken's investment will increase the availability of reliable, responsibly sourced materials with biodegradable properties in multiple applications. This is made possible by Tidal Vision's proprietary technologies that transform chitosan, a powerful and biodegradable compound, into high-performance chemistries.

"We recognize the growing demand for responsible solutions that meet the highest standards of performance — and creating a path to offering biodegradable technologies represents an important step in that direction," said Cindy Boiter, EVP and President of Milliken's Chemical Business. "Our partnership with Tidal Vision is a natural fit, as their innovative approach to sustainable materials aligns with our commitments to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability."

Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, with more than 200 employees and facilities in five states, Tidal Vision leverages advanced manufacturing technologies and partners with industry leaders like Milliken to offer new and powerful chemistries at scale. Tidal Vision is built on the belief that chitosan solutions have the unique potential to help humanity on an industrial scale.

"Tidal Vision is thrilled to partner with Milliken, combining our complementary strengths to expand the use of chitosan-based chemistries into new applications on a global scale," said Craig Kasberg, CEO of Tidal Vision. "By replacing non-biodegradable alternatives at scale, we're driving meaningful environmental impact. Milliken's commitment to sustainability and culture of innovation, paired with their market leadership, creates an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of Tidal Vision's technologies."

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Tidal Vision is a global leader in scalable biomolecular solutions dedicated to addressing critical industrial challenges. Our chitosan-based technologies provide high-performance solutions throughout the water treatment, agriculture, and material science industries. We believe that to create a systemic impact, green chemistries must be available at scale and competitive in performance, economics, and convenience. Tidal Vision partners with industry leaders seeking green chemistry solutions that outcompete. To learn more, visit us at TidalVision.com .

