Milliken & Company Receives A- Climate Change Performance Rating

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diversified manufacturing leader Milliken & Company today announced that it received an A- rating in the climate change category of the 2023 CDP, a comprehensive environmental disclosure platform.

Milliken's 2023 CDP climate disclosure rating was based on the company's leadership in transparent reporting, demonstrated strategy and action, and science-based net-zero targets. Each year, CDP uses information supplied through a questionnaire process to evaluate companies' environmental stewardship practices.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from CDP, which affirms our commitment to coordinated climate action," said Halsey Cook, president and chief executive officer at Milliken. "I am proud of our team's achievement as we continue to drive sustainability initiatives forward."

With a goal of becoming net-zero by 2050, Milliken has reported climate action data to CDP since 2010, and in 2022 was one of the first 50 companies in the world to have science-based short- and long-term targets approved by the U.N.-backed Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company recently surpassed its 2025 greenhouse gas reduction goal, exceeding the 25% intensity reduction target set in 2018.

"Milliken understands the importance of driving sustainable change and we are proud of the progress we have made so far," said Kasel Knight, senior vice president, general counsel and head of sustainability at Milliken. "While celebrating this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reduce our carbon emissions."

Each year, Milliken publishes progress updates on their 2025 people, product, planet, and net-zero goals. To learn more about Milliken's commitment to sustainability, visit milliken.com/sustainability.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

