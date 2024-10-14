Milliken's "Meet the Makers" series highlights contributions of manufacturing associates

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a global leader in diversified manufacturing, today launched the "Meet the Makers" spotlight series, featuring the remarkable people whose dedication enhances the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and performance. Through profiles of associates from various plant locations, the series sheds light on manufacturing at Milliken through the individual perspectives of those who help make a world of difference every day.

For more than 150 years, the foundation of Milliken has been built on the strength and dedication of our associates. Their hard work and resilience drive our ability to deliver pioneering solutions that cater to the diverse needs of customers worldwide.

"As we continue to pursue excellence in manufacturing, it's important to recognize the people who make it all happen," said Michael Brown, executive vice president of operations at Milliken & Company. "Our manufacturing associates are among the true heroes behind our operational success. Their efforts allow us to safely, efficiently, and reliably deliver high-quality products that meet the changing needs of our customers around the world."

The series profiles Milliken's manufacturing associates, showcasing their personal journeys, professional achievements, and the vital roles they play within the company. Highlights include:

Brad Keller, a plant supply chain manager, who reflects on his professional development journey with Milliken and the personal connection that fuels his dedication to ensuring the quality and safety of the products he manufactures. "I've got a lot of friends that are firemen, and those guys are coming to help us," Keller says. "If we can do stuff to keep them safe, that just helps the whole community and the whole country."





Kayce Parker, a human resource specialist, who embraces her multi-faceted role while also organizing events that foster a sense of community and appreciation among associates. "My favorite part of the job is helping the associates and being the forefront for them," Parker says. "It's satisfying to know I can help an associate in whatever they need."





Rodney Fannin, an engineering services team member celebrating 50 years of service with Milliken this year, who emphasizes the importance of safety, and shares how personally meaningful it is to mentor and train new associates. "It's special to see someone take to what you're instructing them in and excel," Fannin says. "Seeing them go on to higher positions makes me proud."

For more information on Milliken's "Meet the Makers" spotlight on manufacturing associates and to read their inspiring stories, visit milliken.com.

To learn more about manufacturing career opportunities at Milliken, visit the company's careers site.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

