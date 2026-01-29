Milliman MedInsight launches Network Optimizer to enhance provider management

New Milliman Network Optimizer application empowers organizations to support compliance, improve patient access, and build high-performing networks

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight® (MedInsight), a leading healthcare data and analytics software provider and division of Milliman, announced today the introduction of the Milliman Network Optimizer application. Powered by Milliman's industry expertise and the MedInsight Provider Registry, the Network Optimizer delivers actionable insights beyond traditional adequacy measures. It evaluates provider affiliations, network participation, and quality ratings to support strategic decisions and drive better outcomes for members.

"The Milliman Network Optimizer empowers teams to transform complex provider network data into clear, actionable decisions," said Shrujan Amin, Director of Product Strategy at Milliman MedInsight. "Our commitment is to give users accurate, reliable information that empowers them to effectively manage network adequacy and maintain regulatory compliance."

Key benefits of the Milliman Network Optimizer include:

Advanced network analysis : Gain precise network assessments and critical insights, powered by Milliman's proprietary analytics and industry-leading data.

: Gain precise network assessments and critical insights, powered by Milliman's proprietary analytics and industry-leading data. High-quality provider data: Rely on the MedInsight Provider Registry for a comprehensive, clean, and detailed provider dataset, offering superior accuracy compared to public sources.

Rely on the MedInsight Provider Registry for a comprehensive, clean, and detailed provider dataset, offering superior accuracy compared to public sources. Integrated actionable intelligence: Access a unified view of network resiliency, provider centrality, quality metrics, and patient satisfaction, all distilled into a single, actionable value measure for informed decision-making.

Access a unified view of network resiliency, provider centrality, quality metrics, and patient satisfaction, all distilled into a single, actionable value measure for informed decision-making. Industry expertise: Leverage expert actuarial and analytics teams that bring deep operational experience and specialized knowledge from both payer and provider perspectives.

"As regulatory demands increase and patient expectations for access and quality rise, health plans and providers need networks that are both compliant and high-performing," said John Kasey, Healthcare Management Consultant at Milliman. "The Milliman Network Optimizer delivers a comprehensive, data-driven view of network adequacy and provider performance, empowering organizations to make smarter decisions and gain a competitive edge."

To learn more about the Milliman Network Optimizer and our full suite of network solutions, visit medinsight.com.

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

