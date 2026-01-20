Milliman MedInsight powers 2026 value-based care with ONC eCQM certification and next-generation clinical data integration

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight® (MedInsight), a leading healthcare data and analytics division of Milliman, is entering 2026 with accelerating momentum in value-based care. Milliman MedInsight has earned Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification for electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQM) under the Health IT Certification Program. This achievement confirms that Milliman MedInsight solutions meet federal standards for capability, functionality, and security, enabling customers to simplify reporting, enhance patient care, and ensure regulatory compliance.

The ONC Health IT certification Program is a voluntary initiative that certifies health technology to ensure it meets federal standards for quality measure capability and data security. ONC also establishes the testing requirements for technologies related to electronic clinical quality measures.

This certification underscores the organization's commitment to delivering trusted, validated data to support client decision-making. It serves as the foundation for the broader Milliman MedInsight vision: empowering providers, payers, and public health agencies with comprehensive clinical data integration that unites information from electronic health records (EHRs), claims, labs, and admission/discharge/transfer (ADT) systems into a single, analytics-ready view.

"We are honored to achieve ONC certification," said Nicole Zilliox, Milliman MedInsight Director of Clinical Products. "This accomplishment provides third-party validation that our solutions meet federal standards, giving healthcare organizations confidence in Milliman MedInsight to accurately report eCQMs and clinical data, enable improved patient outcomes, and ensure regulatory compliance."

With ONC eCQM certification as a proven foundation, Milliman MedInsight is expanding its clinical data integration capabilities toward measurable gains in care quality, operational efficiency, and financial performance. By leveraging our certification and advanced integration efforts, we are positioning customers for success in 2026, simplifying reporting processes, enhancing patient care outcomes, and ensuring seamless compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. This strategic focus empowers healthcare organizations to turn data into actionable insights that drive both clinical and operational excellence.

"Trusted, more timely, accessible data is the foundation for transforming healthcare performance," said Rich Moyer, Milliman MedInsight Chief Product Officer. "Through our Data Confidence Model and advanced clinical data integration, we unite clinical and claims data into a single, reliable source of truth. This helps organizations act quickly, close quality gaps with precision, improve patient outcomes, and lead the way in value-based care."

Looking ahead in 2026

Milliman MedInsight is expanding its capabilities in clinical data integration to help healthcare organizations close quality gaps more efficiently, enhance patient outcomes, and meet evolving program requirements with confidence.

As healthcare moves toward more advanced quality measurement and outcome-based reimbursement models, Milliman MedInsight is positioned to deliver next-generation capabilities that will enable organizations to:

Access near real-time analytics, eliminating the need to wait months for claims data

Accelerate quality reporting cycles with certified measure logic

Integrate point-of-care insights to align with clinical guidelines

Leverage advanced analytics to anticipate risks and manage high-cost populations

Link performance metrics directly to patient outcomes for continuous improvement

For more information, visit medinsight.com

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empower organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

