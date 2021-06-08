Million Dollar Paint Line Adds New Capabilities for Savannah Industrial Solutions

SAVANNAH, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iroquois Industrial Group and Big Shoulders Capital are making a major investment in Savannah Industrial Solutions to add new capabilities for the manufacturer of custom metal, stone, wood and refrigeration products for the restaurant, food service, healthcare, telecommunications, municipal and other markets as well as creating new jobs in Savannah, Tennessee.

A new, semi-automated, five-stage, powder-coat paint line will allow the company to create metal counters, cabinets and other displays in virtually any color. It will also allow the company to paint metal parts for other businesses seeking a quality powder coating process for metal parts up to six feet in length. The new paint line uses state-of-the-art equipment in a 90-minute cycle time from start to finish. 350 trolleys move parts at eight feet per minute on the conveyor system producing a completely finished part at the end of the line.

Iroquois Industrial Group and Big Shoulders Capital created Savannah Industrial Solutions (SIS) after purchasing the assets of Savannah All American Millwork and Fabrication in 2019, saving more than 100 manufacturing jobs. Since then, the company has added new equipment and processes with the largest investment being the new paint line scheduled to be fully operational by the end of August. In addition to the jobs created to build and install the line, approximately six new full-time positions will be created.

"We believe in this company and this community and are committed to growing a world-class custom manufacturing business in Savannah," said Shane Dittrich, president of Iroquois Industrial Group. "We have some of the most talented and hard-working team members anywhere. Their unique skills allow us to offer wood, metal, stone and refrigeration products created to meet the most demanding specifications. The new paint line will keep more of the manufacturing process in house, improving delivery times and the ability to further customize products to our customer's specifications."

According to the company, the powder coating line is ideal for automotive, outdoor, lawn and garden, industrial and other industries where a strong, permanent color coating is required. Interested manufacturers can contact SIS at their website, www.savannahis.com

Savannah Industrial Solutions is part of the portfolio of companies currently operated by Big Shoulders and Iroquois Industrial. Savannah Industrial Solutions is located at 735 Florence Road, Savannah TN 38372.

Big Shoulders Capital finances and invests in privately-owned commercial and industrial companies. More information is available at the company website, www.bigshoulderscap.com .

Iroquois Industrial Group is a holding company operating eight companies in the metal fabrication, steel processing, trucking, healthcare and automotive industries. More information is available at one of the company websites, www.tdmetal.com .

Contact: Tom Nicholson, The Nicholson Group, Inc.

212-203-2803

SOURCE Big Shoulders Capital

