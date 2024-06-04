MILLION STORIES LAUNCHES NEW SHOW THE FINANCE COUCH THAT ADDRESSES STUDENTS' FINANCIAL CONCERNS

Sponsored by Experian, the Show Hopes to Provide Easy to Understand Financial Information

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship and its free to view digital channel Million Stories announces today the launch of The Finance Couch, an exciting new series that provides an opportunity to address financial concerns of college students and to explore their financial worries in a new way. Money topics can be complex, and college students are making financial decisions that will impact their lives. It's important for them to acquire this knowledge. The show provides an accessible entertaining way to provide this information.

The series is hosted by Wharton School of Business graduate and former Wall Street professional Ross Mac and Andini Makosinski, Inventor, Public Speaker, and host of Your World on Money, another show on Million Stories. In the series, important financial discussions are addressed with the college-aged guests joining the hosts on the finance couch in the middle of campus. Exit interviews and content hosted by TikTok creator Peyton B. Walker round out each episode. This show and many others can be found here: https://www.millionstories.com

Global data and technology company Experian sponsors The Finance Couch and returns to the Singleton Foundation family after sponsoring HeartBroke and Your World on Money, shows that are both featured on the Million Stories platform. The exclusive sponsorship is part of Experian's United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

"Sometimes talking about money can be confusing and intimidating. One of Experian's goals is to normalize conversations about financial topics, especially among young people. This approach shares information in a friendly atmosphere with peers to empower students to take steps towards financial wellness," said Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

"The Finance Couch allows us to tell financial stories our viewers find so useful on their path to financial competence," said Shelley Miles, CEO of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "Money is complex. College students asking real questions on their own campus gives an exciting opportunity to ask questions and talk about money openly and see that they are not alone in not having all the answers. "

The show debuts on https://www.millionstories.com on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

