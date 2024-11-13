Millions of Holiday Lights, River Parades and Caroling, Thrilling Rides, Make the Holidays in San Antonio a Must-See in 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio celebrates the Holidays like no other city! The Holiday season officially kicks off with the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Walk Parade, November 29, 2024. Seasonal fun continues with markets, luminaria-lined river banks, caroling and more.

The 43rd Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a cherished San Antonio tradition that brings joy and festivity to the River Walk. This year's theme, Toy Box Adventures, promises a magical experience for all ages. The annual spectacle features 27 illuminated floats, five entertainment floats and Santa himself.

Over 100,000 multi-colored lights will transform the River Walk into an enchanting wonderland at the conclusion of the Ford Holiday River Parade. Visitors can enjoy holiday lights on the River Walk November 29, 2024 – January 5, 2025. Two additional holiday traditions returning to the River Walk in December are the Ford Fiesta de las Luminarias (December 6-22, Fridays to Sundays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.), where the Mexican tradition of small, sand-filled bags with candles line the banks, and Ford Holiday Boat Caroling (December 5-23, 2024, nightly from 6:00 p.m.) fills the air with festive holidays songs.

The second year of the popular San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street will feature a festive, multi-day holiday market along Houston Street. December 3 is the official Houston Street Lighting and Community Dinner. The Holiday Market runs December 13-15. A special Holiday Fun Run and 5K is planned for December 17. The Alamo will charm with Homemade Christmas on December 7, where visitors can experience the holiday season through the eyes of early settlers as they lived on the Texas frontier in the mid-1800s.

At Historic Market Square, the holidays will also be in full force. The annual La Gran Tamalada will continue to honor the tradition of making tamales. Additionally, live music, pictures with Santa and food booths will be available December 14 and 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The holiday celebrations are truly a citywide tradition with these can't-miss experiences beyond downtown;

For more information go to VisitSanAntonio.com/Holidays/

SOURCE Visit San Antonio