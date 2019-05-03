Millions Vote Caesars Entertainment's Loyalty Program, Caesars Rewards, With Coveted "Best Customer Service" Freddie Award

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), one of the world's most diversified gaming and entertainment companies, is excited to announce that its loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, won the prestigious 2019 Freddie Award for best customer service throughout all of America.

The awards are voted on by millions of frequent flyers and reward program members to honor excellence across three geographic regions - The Americas, Europe/Africa and the Middle East/Asia/Oceania and six different award categories – with Caesars Rewards receiving the "Best Customer Service" award for the Americas.

"Our team members work tirelessly to offer outstanding customer service and hospitality to our guests, and this award is a great recognition of all of their efforts," said Chief Experience Officer Michael Marino. "We really appreciate our Caesars Rewards members for recognizing our efforts, and we greatly appreciate the Freddie Awards for giving us this public recognition – it's a tremendous accomplishment for our company."

The annual Freddie Awards first launched in 1988 to give frequent flyers and travelers the opportunity to recognize the world's best airlines, hotel loyalty programs and loyalty credit cards. Now, with over 7 million votes cast for this year's winners, they have evolved into some of the most highly sought-after awards, and winners are widely considered best-in-class.

With the Caesars Rewards loyalty program, members can receive complimentary hotel stays, including international stays at Caesars' newest luxury resorts in Dubai. Members also have access to special events such as private New Year's Eve parties throughout the U.S., golf outings with celebrities, famed sporting events and much more through Caesars Rewards partners.

Additionally, both gaming and hospitality Caesars Rewards members receive credits through slot and table play, hotel stays, dining, entertainment purchases, shopping, spa treatments, golf and much more that can be redeemed for even more of their favorite experiences and amenities at more than 45 Caesars resorts and casinos around the world. To learn more, visit www.caesars.com/rewards

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

