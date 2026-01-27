MILLROCK TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS TOM HOCHULI AS CEO

KINGSTON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millrock Technology Inc ("Millrock"), a provider of freeze-drying and lyophilization solutions for the life sciences and biopharmaceutical markets, announced today the appointment of Tom Hochuli as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hochuli brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across life sciences, medical devices, and biologics manufacturing. He joins Millrock at a pivotal moment in the company's journey and will play a key role in advancing Millrock's vision to be the most trusted innovator of advanced lyophilization and processing technologies to pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

"Tom is a proven company builder with a deep understanding of complex manufacturing operations, team development, and mission-critical life sciences end markets," said Bill Pezza, Executive Chairman for Millrock. "His track record of leading businesses makes him an ideal fit to lead Millrock's next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our leadership team"

Most recently, Mr. Hochuli served as President of a biologics-focused organization delivering cellular materials and end-to-end services to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. In that role, he led a comprehensive operational and strategic transformation, improving financial performance, restructuring workflows, and positioning the organization for long-term sustainability. Earlier in his career, he successfully guided a private equity-backed life sciences manufacturing business through rapid operational scale and strategic exit.

Mr. Hochuli's background spans senior leadership roles at both growth-oriented and global organizations, including responsibility for GMP manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, quality systems, and regulatory compliance.

"Millrock is a highly differentiated business with strong engineering capabilities, deep application expertise, and a reputation for quality that truly matters to its customers," said Mr. Hochuli. "I'm excited to work alongside the Millrock team to build on that foundation—investing in people, technology, and operational excellence to support customers as they bring critical therapies to market."

About Millrock Technology

Millrock Technology Inc. is an innovator of freeze-drying (lyophilization) instrumentation and process development solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostics industries. Millrock specializes in laboratory, pilot, and production-scale lyophilizers, with advanced process control technologies designed to optimize efficiency, compliance, and scalability. To learn more, please visit www.millrocktech.com.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, and productive world. For more information on Artemis, please visit www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Artemis