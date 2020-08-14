Millstone Bolsters Team with Addition of David Payne as VP, Business Development

FALL RIVER, Mass., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing is pleased to announce that David Payne has joined the team as Vice President of Business Development. He brings more than 40 years of industry expertise in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries to strengthen the team and will play a key role in helping to advance Millstone's continued growth.

Prior to joining Millstone in mid-June, David was Director of External Supply Integration for North America at DePuy Synthes. He first joined Johnson and Johnson in 1996 and went on to hold numerous positions with increasing responsibility within procurement, including Director, Metals and Instruments Category and Group Commodity Manager.

"We are delighted to welcome David to his new role with Millstone," Commercial President Kelly Lucenti says. "David has developed tremendous strength and experience in the supply chain and sourcing side of the medical device business. His experience with pharmaceutical is a valuable addition and together with his med device expertise makes him an ideal fit for this new role on our team. We are confident that David will help us continue Millstone's growth as a company."

"I am so energized about this latest chapter in my career," David says. "This new role builds on the experience I have gained on the procurement side of the business over the last 20 years. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help drive Millstone's growth while continuing to work with colleagues and contacts from my business network. In this role I am able to help many of my former co-workers solve problems by tapping into Millstone as a new resource."

David began his career at Pfizer Hospital Products, where he held positions in distribution, customer solutions, and procurement. He holds a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University.

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

