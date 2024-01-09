Millstone Medical Outsourcing Strengthens Olive Branch Location with New Leadership

New hires bring 50+ years of combined experience, dedicated quality expertise to team

FALL RIVER, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, has strengthened the leadership at its Olive Branch, MS facility with the addition of a new General Manager and Director of Quality. The additions bring a combined 50+ years of manufacturing experience and dedicated quality resources to leading Olive Branch.

New Olive Branch General Manager, Bryan Marshall comes to his role with over 25 years of leadership in manufacturing, most recently with Anel Corporation (Mississippi) and Hyosung HICO (Tennessee). In addition to extensive operations leadership experience, Marshall holds a Lean Production Certification and is a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Olive Branch Director of Quality Sascha Berg is a seasoned professional with 30+ years' experience in quality assurance for production and quality systems in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, most recently with Tegra Medical.

CEO Karl Neuberger commented on the additions to the Olive Branch leadership team. "As General Manager, Brian brings a high degree of expertise, and we are excited to have him join the company in a facilities leadership role. In addition, we are excited to deepen the strength of our quality team with Sascha, whose role as a dedicated quality leader for Olive Branch is new to Millstone. His background with medical OEMs will help us understand our customers even better and elevates our ability to act as a seamless extension of their teams. Bryan and Sascha will help us to deliver continued growth as a strategic partner of choice for our clients."

Millstone's investments in Olive Branch leadership follow recent strategic milestones, including the announcement that the company's testing services will move to an expanded facility in the Hartford, CT area in Q2 2024. "This year marks our 24th in business—and as we continue to drive significant annual growth, we remain focused on investing in our talent, leadership and facilities to ensure we have the capacity to serve our customers. With the addition of Bryan and Sascha, we have strengthened significantly, both in Olive Branch—and company-wide."

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers packaging, testing, and logistics to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, Olive Branch, MS, West Warwick, RI and Willington, CT (moving to Bloomfield, CT in Q2 2024). The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

