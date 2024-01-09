Millstone Medical Outsourcing Strengthens Olive Branch Location with New Leadership

News provided by

MILLSTONE MEDICAL OUTSOURCING

09 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

New hires bring 50+ years of combined experience, dedicated quality expertise to team

FALL RIVER, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services, has strengthened the leadership at its Olive Branch, MS facility with the addition of a new General Manager and Director of Quality. The additions bring a combined 50+ years of manufacturing experience and dedicated quality resources to leading Olive Branch.

New Olive Branch General Manager, Bryan Marshall comes to his role with over 25 years of leadership in manufacturing, most recently with Anel Corporation (Mississippi) and Hyosung HICO (Tennessee). In addition to extensive operations leadership experience, Marshall holds a Lean Production Certification and is a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Olive Branch Director of Quality Sascha Berg is a seasoned professional with 30+ years' experience in quality assurance for production and quality systems in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, most recently with Tegra Medical.

CEO Karl Neuberger commented on the additions to the Olive Branch leadership team. "As General Manager, Brian brings a high degree of expertise, and we are excited to have him join the company in a facilities leadership role. In addition, we are excited to deepen the strength of our quality team with Sascha, whose role as a dedicated quality leader for Olive Branch is new to Millstone. His background with medical OEMs will help us understand our customers even better and elevates our ability to act as a seamless extension of their teams. Bryan and Sascha will help us to deliver continued growth as a strategic partner of choice for our clients."

Millstone's investments in Olive Branch leadership follow recent strategic milestones, including the announcement that the company's testing services will move to an expanded facility in the Hartford, CT area in Q2 2024. "This year marks our 24th in business—and as we continue to drive significant annual growth, we remain focused on investing in our talent, leadership and facilities to ensure we have the capacity to serve our customers. With the addition of Bryan and Sascha, we have strengthened significantly, both in Olive Branch—and company-wide."

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of the most prominent global OEMs as well as emerging growth companies. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers packaging, testing, and logistics to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, Olive Branch, MS, West Warwick, RI and Willington, CT (moving to Bloomfield, CT in Q2 2024). The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

SOURCE MILLSTONE MEDICAL OUTSOURCING

Also from this source

Millstone Medical Outsourcing Will Move Testing Services to Expanded Facility in Bloomfield, CT

Millstone Medical Outsourcing Will Move Testing Services to Expanded Facility in Bloomfield, CT

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry's leading partner of choice for medical manufacturers' post-manufacturing and aftermarket services,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.