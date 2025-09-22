Millstone Medical Advances Testing Leadership with Appointment of Michael Quin as Senior Director of Laboratory Services

FALL RIVER, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing announces the appointment of Michael Quin as Senior Director of Laboratory Services for Millstone Medical Testing, advancing Millstone's investment in expanded testing services for global medical device OEMs.

This strategic hire builds on Millstone's recent testing milestones, including the opening of a new 25,000-square-foot ISO 17025–certified testing facility 12 months ago. With expanded laboratory capacity, faster lead times, and new testing services under evaluation, Millstone is positioned to deliver a more robust service package for its OEM partners. Quin's extensive background in microbiology, sterility assurance, and product development will provide the expertise needed to help clients solve increasingly complex monitoring and contamination challenges.

"Michael's deep expertise in sterility assurance and laboratory operations makes him the ideal leader to guide Millstone's next phase of testing growth," said Karl Neuberger, CEO. "As regulatory requirements intensify and OEMs face mounting pressure for speed and compliance, Michael will ensure our testing services continue to set the industry standard in quality and responsiveness."

With more than 25 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, Quin brings a distinguished career that includes 17 years at Johnson & Johnson's DePuy, as well as leadership roles at USCI Bard, Anika Therapeutics, Gen Biosurgery, Amgen, and Medtronic. His expertise spans sterility assurance validations, microbiology, contamination control programs, and product development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Bridgewater State College. Quin has also served as a voting member of AAMI Sterilization Working Groups, contributing to industry policy and regulatory standards.

For Quin, Millstone stood out as the clear leader in advancing testing services for OEMs.

"Few organizations are making the kind of conscious, sustained investment in testing that Millstone is today," said Quin. "The company's robust engineering and quality teams, excellent track record, and vertically integrated model—spanning packaging, testing, and logistics—create an unmatched opportunity to bring greater value to OEMs. I'm excited to help strengthen sterility assurance systems and expand the testing services that directly support product development and patient safety."

As regulatory pressures continue to rise under FDA QMSR and EU MDR, medical device manufacturers face greater demands to validate sterility, packaging, and product performance. Millstone's expanded testing capabilities and leadership investments ensure OEMs have access to integrated, efficient, and compliant solutions that reduce risk, improve quality, and accelerate time to market.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of customized outsourcing solutions to the medical device industry with a client roster of over 50 prominent companies in the orthopedic sector alone. Millstone delivers superior quality service, unparalleled expertise, and guaranteed ROI. The company offers advanced inspection, sterile and non-sterile packaging, loaner kit processing, and distribution services to device and product manufacturers worldwide. Millstone is privately held and operates state-of-the-art facilities in Fall River, MA, and Olive Branch, MS. The company is FDA registered and ISO certified by BSI, Inc. to ISO 13485: 2016. For more information, please visit www.millstonemedical.com.

