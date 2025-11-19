Millstone Medical Names Gregg Olson Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Expand OEM Partnerships

FALL RIVER, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, a leading provider of outsourcing solutions for the medical device industry, has appointed Gregg Olson as Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned executive with deep expertise in the MedTech sector, Olson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in contract manufacturing, commercialization, and customer strategy.

In his new role, Olson will lead Millstone's commercial organization, focusing on expanding the company's outsourcing solutions which help medical device OEMs accelerate time-to-market by streamlining assembly, packaging, testing, and logistics. He is responsible for strengthening customer partnerships, expanding commercial strategy, and ensuring more OEMs benefit from Millstone's scale, regulatory expertise, and integrated platform to achieve faster market entry, improved compliance, and cost efficiencies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gregg to the executive team," said Karl Neuberger, CEO of Millstone Medical. "His proven track record in commercial organizations, building high-performing teams, and driving growth, will complement our unique specialty outsourcing capabilities at Millstone."

Previously, Olson held senior commercial leadership roles at Norwood Medical, Velocity Medtech, Confluent Medical Technologies, TekniPlex, Vention Medical, and Flex Ltd where he successfully led global sales and marketing teams with a proven track record of developing long-term partnerships, implementing data-driven strategies, and fostering collaboration between technical and commercial teams.

"I'm excited to join Millstone," said Olson. "The company's strong reputation and unique position in the MedTech industry have long been recognized for quality and reliability, defining the category for sterile packaging and continuing to lead the industry with integrated solutions across assembly, packaging, testing, and logistics. The company's ability to listen, learn, and adapt quickly delivers real value to OEMs, and I'm excited to help more customers experience what Millstone does best."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Olson will help OEMs realize the full value of Millstone's integrated platform – accelerating time to market, reducing compliance risk, and scaling with confidence through flexible, end-to-end solutions across assembly, testing, packaging, and logistics.

"My goal is to ensure OEMs see Millstone as a true extension of their operations," Olson added. "Our scalability, compliance record, and end-to-end model make us uniquely equipped to help manufacturers focus on innovation while we handle the complexities of quality and delivery."

Olson's appointment reflects Millstone's continued investment in leadership and its commitment to advancing solutions that help OEMs reduce risk, improve efficiency, and expand their global reach. With recent expansions in testing and logistics capacity and enhanced automation, Millstone continues to strengthen its ability to support customers at every stage of the product lifecycle.

Millstone Medical Outsourcing is a leading provider of outsourced post-manufacturing services for mission-critical medical devices. The Company partners with top medical device OEMs through integrated supply chain management, sterile packaging, cleanroom precision assembly, comprehensive testing capabilities, and post-market logistics solutions. With more than twenty-five years of experience, Millstone combines deep regulatory and quality expertise, operational excellence, and scalable and automated infrastructure to help OEMs bring innovations to market faster, safer, and more efficiently. Millstone operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485:2016-certified facilities in Fall River, MA; Olive Branch, MS; Willington, CT; and West Warwick, RI. For more information, visit www.millstonemedical.com.

