Millwright Holdings Announces Crystal Woody to Lead Actual Agency as Managing Director

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millwright Holdings , today announced that Crystal Woody will lead Actual Agency , its integrated communications agency specializing in transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, as Managing Director. She brings two decades of strategic communications experience in various sectors, including B2B tech, data and analytics, security, AI, SaaS, Martech, and Fintech. Her extensive expertise positions her to drive the agency and its clients toward significant growth and success.

Woody will take charge of all aspects of agency operations, guiding client success, nurturing team leadership, and leading business development initiatives. Her appointment highlights Actual Agency's steadfast dedication to providing exemplary service and achieving client outcomes.

She formerly led global communications for Privitar (acquired by Informatica in June 2023), where she played a pivotal role in the company's go-to-market strategy and driving narrative as it evolved from a data privacy software vendor to a leading data security platform provider. While there she managed corporate communications, media relations, executive visibility, influencer engagement, content marketing, and social media strategy and execution.

Previously, Woody served as VP of Strategic Communications at Carlton PR & Marketing, and also served as a key leader within the corporate communications team at Constant Contact, a pioneer in online marketing. During her tenure, Woody spearheaded initiatives that propelled brand awareness beyond the company's foundational email marketing domain and expanded its thought leadership influence internationally.

"Crystal has made a profoundly positive impact on our team and our clients," said Erin Vadala, Group President and Chief Client Officer at Millwright Holdings. "Under her leadership, we are certain that Actual Agency will not only maintain, but enhance its excellence in driving outstanding results for our clients."

Woody is a graduate of Simmons University with studies in PR / Marketing Communications and Spanish.

Actual Agency is a boutique strategic communications firm that employs data-backed strategies to build integrated communications programs designed to reduce buyer decision risk, and with deep expertise across B2B enterprise technologies: AI, data, security, fintech, SaaS, professional services, and more. The firm takes a demand-gen approach to communications, integrating PR, content, social media, and digital marketing to help clients obtain an unfair advantage. Actual Agency services North America with teams in Boston, New York, NY, Portland, OR, Washington, DC. www.actual.agency .

