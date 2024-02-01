Millwright Holdings Appoints Erin Vadala Group President & Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millwright Holdings today announced that Erin Vadala has been promoted to Group President & Chief Client Officer (CCO). Vadala assumes the newly created role after serving five years as President of Warner Communications , which was acquired by Millwright Holdings in 2017. She will report to Millwright Founder & CEO Michael Young.

Vadala is charged with overseeing Millwright's US-based marketing services agencies, Actual Agency; Bolt PR; and Warner Communications, with responsibility for guiding the senior agency leadership, strategic planning, employee engagement, creative campaign development, and agency growth.

Actual Agency will continue to be helmed by industry veteran and agency President Tim Donovan who joined in 2022. Actual is a boutique strategic communications firm that employs design thinking methodologies and data-backed strategies to optimize global communications programs for Fintech, Data, AI and enterprise tech companies.

Bolt PR will now be led by Laura Murphy who has been promoted to Managing Director from SVP. Bolt PR is an award-winning public relations and digital marketing agency serving clients across the hospitality, F&B, spirits, franchise, health and wellness, consumer products, consumer tech and B2B tech verticals. Caroline Callaway, founder of Bolt PR, which was acquired by Millwright in 2020, will exit three and a half years post-acquisition.

Warner Communications will now be led by Jessica Whidt who has been promoted to Managing Director from SVP. Warner Communications is an award-winning B2B PR and integrated marketing communications agency holding specialized expertise in supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, AI, robotics, tech, professional services, and consumer engagement.

"Erin is an exceptional agency professional, client counselor and business leader, and I am thrilled to have her lead this outstanding senior team on the next phase of our company's growth," said Michael Young, Founder and CEO, Millwright Holdings. "Erin has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to team development and long-term client relationships that have delivered strong business results over the past five years."

Vadala has earned roles of increasing responsibility throughout her tenure with Millwright. Vadala's tenure at Warner began on the client side more than 20 years ago before transitioning into the role of Account Manager at the agency, then to SVP and then to President after Millwright acquired the agency in 2017. Prior to Warner, she served in marketing and communications roles with leading technology companies including Aspen Technology, Cognizant, and Pilot Software (now SAP).

Vadala is seasoned agency leader, having led the Warner team in the concepting and execution of strategic campaigns for renowned brands such as the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, Yesway Convenience Stores, Sodoma Law, Jabil, Packsize, Aqua Metals, Bioenergy Devco, Augmentir, MacroFab, Wellness Natural Pet Food, Saucony, and hundreds more.

Vadala holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Voice Performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as a Master of Music in Voice Performance and a Master of Music in Vocal Pedagogy, both from the New England Conservatory of Music.

About Millwright

Millwright is home to the best independent PR, social, digital and marketing agencies on the planet. Millwright has redefined the boutique agency service model. Millwright agencies are highly specialized, data-driven, fully integrated and deliver high-impact communications programs and business results for innovative brands. www.millwrightholdings.com.

