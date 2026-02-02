Milo’s Expands Beverage Portfolio with Fruit Punch, Zero Sugar Lemonade and Limited Edition Blackberry Sweet Tea

Rapidly growing family-owned brand expands tea and lemonade portfolios with new flavor innovations, and entry into fruit punch category

BESSEMER, Ala., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea Company, Inc., the third-generation, family-owned maker of beverages crafted with real, high-quality ingredients, is accelerating its rapid growth with the launch of three new refrigerated beverages. The lineup includes a Zero Sugar Lemonade and Limited Edition flavor Blackberry Sweet Tea, while also marking a major milestone as Milo's enters a new beverage category with the introduction of Fruit Punch.

By bringing its fresh, real-ingredient standards to categories traditionally dominated by shelf-stable, artificial options, Milo's is creating new choices for individuals and families seeking fresh-tasting beverages they can feel good about serving.

"Our fans choose Milo's because they can taste the real ingredient difference, and that brand preference has driven us to become the #1 selling refrigerated tea in the U.S.1," said Tricia Wallwork, Chair and CEO of Milo's Tea Company. "It was a natural next step in our growth journey to expand our portfolio to meet consumers' taste preferences and create more Milo's Moments at family gatherings, celebrations and everyday moments. And we're doing it the Milo's way by staying true to our values of using high-quality, real ingredients that don't sacrifice taste."

Classic Favorites, Reimagined with Real Ingredients

Milo's Fruit Punch : Reinventing a classic family favorite the Milo's way, Fruit Punch is made fresh with high-quality, real, 100% natural ingredients. With no preservatives or artificial colors, it delivers a delicious, balanced fruity blend designed for sharing while unlocking new potential within the $1.5B U.S. Fruit Punch category 2 as consumers seek better-for-you twists on nostalgic favorites.

: Reinventing a classic family favorite the Milo's way, Fruit Punch is made fresh with high-quality, real, 100% natural ingredients. With no preservatives or artificial colors, it delivers a delicious, balanced fruity blend designed for sharing while unlocking new potential within the $1.5B U.S. Fruit Punch category as consumers seek better-for-you twists on nostalgic favorites. Milo's Zero Sugar Lemonade : Inspired by one of the brand's most-requested products on social media and the success of Milo's Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, Milo's Zero Sugar Lemonade expands the zero sugar lineup to offer more choice for consumers seeking great taste without sugar. Crafted to deliver the bright, refreshing taste of homemade lemonade, the new offering contains no sugar, preservatives, or added acids.

: Inspired by one of the brand's most-requested products on social media and the success of Milo's Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, Milo's Zero Sugar Lemonade expands the zero sugar lineup to offer more choice for consumers seeking great taste without sugar. Crafted to deliver the bright, refreshing taste of homemade lemonade, the new offering contains no sugar, preservatives, or added acids. Milo's Limited Edition Blackberry Sweet Tea: Building on the strength of Milo's Famous Sweet Tea, the #1 selling refrigerated tea in the U.S.1, the brand introduces a new limited edition offering, Blackberry Sweet Tea. Available through May 2026, this seasonal variety blends fresh-brewed Milo's classic sweet tea with natural blackberry flavor for a smooth, fruit-forward twist made with real ingredients and no preservatives.

Milo's Fruit Punch, Milo's Zero Sugar Lemonade, and Milo's Limited Edition Blackberry Sweet Tea are now available at 2,500+ Walmart stores nationwide, with additional availability at select regional grocery retailers. All three are available in gallon sizes with suggested retail prices starting at $4.26 depending on retailer. Fruit Punch is also available in half gallon sizes, while Zero Sugar Lemonade is available in half gallon and 20 oz. single serve, with prices starting at $1.75 depending on size and retailer.

Evolving the Brand While Staying True to its Roots

As Milo's celebrates 80 years as a family-owned brand, these launches reflect both where the brand began and where it's headed next. Building on decades of trust and tradition, Milo's continues its evolution from a beloved tea brand into a broader refrigerated beverage portfolio, expanding Milo's core lineup from nine to eleven flavors, with additional limited time offerings on the horizon. That growth is mirrored at retail, with expanded distribution across 1,400+ Publix Super Markets, underscoring Milo's growing presence and momentum within refrigerated beverages.

"Milo's has achieved a recipe for success over the last 80 years by focusing on its core delicious tea and lemonade beverages made with real ingredients, which fans love, and choose, over and over at the shelf," said Dan Weingart, Chief Commercial Officer for Milo's Tea Company. "That success allows us the runway to play in new channels and new formats to give shoppers more reasons to choose Milo's in the refrigerated beverage aisle."

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, certified women-owned business crafting delicious, high-quality, fresh beverages since 1946. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced teas and lemonades for three generations and counting. The company has established itself as the #1 selling refrigerated tea in America and one of the fastest growing lemonade brands in America using only a few real ingredients. The company's delicious beverages are available in all 50 states across 60,000 retail locations.

Milo's has three manufacturing and distribution facilities located in Bessemer, Alabama; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Spartanburg, South Carolina - its newest and largest facility that opened in 2024. Milo's invests in sustainable manufacturing practices, focusing on excellent water stewardship, carbon reduction, and waste recycling and reduction, with the company achieving TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certification in 2020. Milo's also donates at least 1% of its annual profits to organizations pursuing Education and Advancement for All, Protecting the Planet for Future Generations, and Community Disaster Relief. Milo's People First culture was recognized nationally in 2024 for being the #3 Most Loved Workplace in America by Newsweek. To learn more about Milo's or find a store near you, visit www.drinkmilos.com.

1 Nielsen, 52-Week ending in 12/27/25

2 Nielsen, Total Fruit Punch Total US xAOC + Conv L52W ending 12/27/25

