Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Honors Charter Next Generation as Large Business of the Year Award Recipient

MILTON, Wis., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable film and material science solutions, has received the esteemed Large Business of the Year award from the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC), recognizing their contributions to the Milton, WI community. The award was presented to eight key members of CNG's local leadership team during the recent MACC's "A Night with the Stars" awards event.

The MACC's Business of the Year award is presented annually to companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to both business success and community support. It celebrates exemplary customer service, product knowledge, community engagement, and professionalism, recognizing businesses that not only excel financially, but also as local assets.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Large Business of the Year award," stated Brett Triebel, Plant Manager from CNG's Milton, WI facility at the MACC event. "This recognition underscores our dedication to our purpose of enhancing lives and making a positive impact in our community."

CNG's commitment to community enhancement is evident through various initiatives, including their annual Community Giving Initiative, which supports local non-profits, and partnerships with organizations like the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). These efforts aim to improve lives in Rock County and beyond.

An upcoming expansion project in Milton highlights CNG's significant role in the area's economic landscape. Spanning across a 3-acre property and equipped with state-of-the-art production line facilities, this expansion highlights CNG's commitment to fueling economic advancement and creating meaningful job prospects. Completion of the expansion is slated to continue through 2030.

Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO, remarked, "CNG's commitment to creating opportunities and building strong communities in Milton and throughout Wisconsin is commendable and a win for our entire state."

In addition to their expansion project, CNG remains actively engaged in the local community, supporting initiatives such as the Milton Food Pantry and sponsoring student organizations and environmental cleanup efforts. Since launching their Community Giving Fund initiative in Fall 2022, CNG's Milton facility has provided charitable funding to nine non-profits in the area, further demonstrating their commitment to community betterment.

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates fifteen facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create. Visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn or contact [email protected].

