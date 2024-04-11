Charter Next Generation's South Carolina Site Earns ISCC PLUS Certification for Sustainable Practices

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, announced today that its Blythewood, SC, manufacturing plant has been awarded the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) PLUS certification. The facility received accreditation for complying with the ISCC PLUS mass balance approach and the use of circular and bio-circular materials in the production of specialty film products for the food market along with other packaging solutions.

ISCC PLUS is a voluntary certification scheme that certifies bio-based, circular (recycled) and renewable materials, as well as different chain of custody options, such as mass balance. This certification provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that certified companies meet strict environmental standards. CNG was awarded the certificate from SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental, sustainability, and food safety.

"Sustainability is not only ingrained in our daily operations but also our long-term business strategy," said John Garnett, Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technology at CNG. "This certification validates our ongoing investments in sustainable product development and our commitment to advancing circularity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

CNG offers film solutions using these certified circular materials as a part of its GreenArrow™ family of sustainable films, built to reinvent packaging with a sustainability-first mindset.

"This marks the fourth CNG plant to achieve ISCC PLUS certification, representing a significant milestone in our journey toward a more sustainable future as we expand certification across our operations," said John Corsi, Chief Operations Officer at CNG. "By adopting a circular approach to the materials, products, and services we offer, we are reducing our environmental impact while also ensuring we meet the sustainability targets of our customers."

CNG's Lexington, OH site, one of the single-largest extrusion sites in the world, achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2022. The company's Superior and Milton, WI sites received this notable certification as well in 2021 and 2023 respectively and currently produce sustainable film solutions using certified circular polymers.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates fifteen facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create. Visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

