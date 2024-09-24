Milton Hershey School Campus Safety Department Receives CALEA Reaccreditation

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its work as a national leader, the Campus Safety Department of Milton Hershey School (MHS) has been reaccredited in 2024 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in the area of Public Safety Communications. CALEA accredits law enforcement agencies that adhere to strict standards of general orders and other safety protocols. Additionally, with a newly created tiered program in Campus Safety, MHS is formally classified in the highest level, with a CALEA accreditation identified as "Advanced Campus Safety."

"I am incredibly proud of all our telecommunicators and the Campus Safety Central Monitoring team for their outstanding work in obtaining their reaccreditation," said MHS Senior Director of Campus Safety Rick Gilbert. "Thanks to their unwavering dedication, exceptional hard work, and steadfast commitment to providing best-in-class service to our community, they set the standard for excellence."

In 2017, MHS became the first pre-K through grade 12 residential school in the United States to receive a CALEA Campus Safety accreditation. MHS added a second CALEA accreditation for Public Safety Communications in 2020. MHS Campus Safety officers—many of whom have a law enforcement background—cover more than 11,000 acres, performing 24/7 patrols by foot, bike, and marked vehicles every day of the year. They serve out of a leading-edge facility prominently located on the central MHS campus, consistently training and revising their practices to deal with critical incidents.

"It is imperative for our officers to be proactive, so they are prepared to take immediate action when appropriate," MHS Vice President of Administration Elliott Robinson said.

MHS Campus Safety officers also serve as role models within the MHS community. The department provides internships for students and participates in the MHS Safety Officers Advancing Relationships program, which helps students better understand the role that the Campus Safety team plays.

