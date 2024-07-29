Milton Hershey School Employee Named President of the Coalition of Residential Excellence

HERSHEY, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Hershey School (MHS) Elementary Division Home Life Administrator James Turner was named president of the Board of Directors for the Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE). In this role, Turner will work with colleagues nationwide to advance and strengthen residential education programs for economically and socially disadvantaged youth.

Turner began his career working with children 34 years ago. He joined the MHS staff in 2023 after serving as interim president of Girard College in Philadelphia.

"It is so rewarding to watch students who grow up in poverty cross the stage at graduation," Turner said. "Everyone needs someone in their life to help them overcome challenges. For students, those who work in education are that someone."

Turner's involvement with CORE began in 2007. For 17 years, he has seen first-hand how the organization helps students in poverty. CORE members represent boarding schools, residential charter schools, children's homes, youth ranches, and other residential education-based programs. Since 1994, the organization has promoted and strengthened programs for children and equipped members with resources and training.

"MHS is proud to be a member of CORE and excited that James is taking on this leadership role," said Pete Gurt '85, MHS president. "He will have an incredible impact and be an advocate for CORE-member organizations as they work alongside children and families to break the cycle of poverty."

Turner plans to work with CORE's board on several goals: increasing the organization's membership, expanding its social media footprint, and advocating for positive change at the federal level. He replaces Thomas Robinson, an MHS Home Life administrator, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

