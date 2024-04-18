Milton Hershey School Names 2024 Alumnus of the Year

Douglas I. Oliver '93 recognized for his leadership and community service

HERSHEY, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Hershey School (MHS) has named Douglas I. Oliver '93 as the 2024 Alumnus of the Year in recognition of his accomplishments in communications, business, and advocacy.

Oliver currently serves as senior vice president of governmental, regulatory, and external affairs at PECO, Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural gas utility. This role combines his leadership experience and philanthropic vision.

Douglas I. Oliver, Milton Hershey School's 2024 Alumnus of the Year

"Doug is an incredible example of a strong leader and community volunteer. He has dedicated his career and life to bettering the world around him and upholding a standard of excellence that would make our founders proud," said MHS President Pete Gurt '85. "What most impresses me about Doug is his humility in understanding the importance of a strong support system. The relationships he gained during his time at MHS continue to positively influence him. Additionally, he is a committed father and husband. He knows that the greatest gift we receive is found in community and family."

After graduating from MHS, Oliver earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Lock Haven University and started his career at what was the oldest African American-owned advertising agency in Pennsylvania. Oliver also earned two master's degrees, one in professional communication from LaSalle University and the other a Master of Business Administration from St. Joseph's University.

Before joining the leadership team at PECO, he served as the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare and the City of Philadelphia, as well as holding several roles at Philadelphia Gas Works.

In 2014, Oliver took a leap of faith to run for mayor in Philadelphia, an experience that left a transformational impact on his life. Today, he volunteers his time with organizations that make a difference in the lives of children and families within the City of Brotherly Love.

Beyond his philanthropic efforts in Philadelphia, his passion for giving back is highlighted in his commitment to his MHS family. Oliver returns to MHS often to engage with students, and in collaboration with his brother Alexander Oliver '01, and cousins Jason Brown '99 and Malcolm Brown '99, he sponsors the Enterprising Student Scholarship Award for an MHS graduating senior each school year. Additionally, Oliver earned an MHS Alumni Achievement Award for career accomplishment in 2011.

Reflecting on being named the 2024 MHS Alumnus of the year, Oliver said, "There is no other recognition that I could receive that could be more personally fulfilling. This is the equivalent of a Lifetime Achievement Award. To be recognized for exemplifying what Milton Hershey would have expected makes me feel like I'm demonstrating my gratitude for what was invested in me."

Oliver will be honored during the MHS Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

More information about Milton Hershey School can be found at mhskids.org.

ABOUT THE ALUMNUS/ALUMNA OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Milton Hershey School Alumnus/Alumna of the Year Award began in 1954. Recipients of the award have demonstrated humanitarianism and exemplary service to others, achieved distinguished service in their careers, and exhibited high standards of achievements, both personally and professionally.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

SOURCE Milton Hershey School