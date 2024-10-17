Milton Hershey School President Pete Gurt Receives CORE Lifetime Achievement Award

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE) conference, Milton Hershey School (MHS) President Pete Gurt was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is given to individuals from CORE member schools whose work has changed the life trajectory of the families they serve. CORE's Board of Directors specifically chose to honor Gurt for his execution and vision in bringing a new initiative, Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS), to life.

"Pete's adoration of and commitment to MHS and now CHS is evident through his words and actions," said James Turner, president of the CORE Board of Directors. "He works tirelessly every day to ensure that every child enrolled at our CORE schools have the resources they need to succeed."

Gurt, an alumnus of MHS, attended from age 5 through graduation. Prior to becoming president in 2014, he served in a variety of roles including vice president of administration, vice president of education and student life, and senior vice president and chief operating officer. In 2009, Gurt received CORE's Administrator of the Year Award.

In 2020, under Gurt's leadership, MHS announced the creation of CHS to expand the impact of Milton and Catherine Hershey's vision and help more children from under-resourced and over-burdened backgrounds through high-quality education. CHS serves Pennsylvania children from six weeks to age 5, with all costs covered for qualifying families.

CHS focuses on a two-generational impact, providing children with occupational and speech therapy; physical and mental health services; as well as meals, formula, and diapers, if needed. Families of children receive a Success Advocate to connect them with resources related to career aspirations, educational growth, housing support, and health care referrals. The first early learning center, CHS Hershey, opened in 2023 and the second, CHS Harrisburg, opened in September 2024. Over the next several years, CHS will open four additional centers, including CHS Middletown and three locations in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Gurt is also president of CHS.

"This award is a reflection of the incredible impact that Milton Hershey School and Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning have on the children and families we serve," said Gurt. "This wouldn't be possible without the commitment of our teams at MHS and CHS, which is something I know our founders, Mr. and Mrs. Hershey, would be proud of."

CORE members represent boarding schools, residential charter schools, children's homes, youth ranches, and other residential education-based programs. Since 1994, the organization has promoted and strengthened programs for children and equipped members with resources and training. At this year's conference, CORE celebrated its 30th anniversary. Past CORE Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Mike Tyrell, president of St. Joseph's Indian School and Bill Fyre, president of Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch.

