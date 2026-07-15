MILWAUKEE AIR & WATER SHOW TO HOST EXCLUSIVE MEDIA DAY AND PRE-SHOW PRESS CONFERENCE AHEAD OF JULY 25 - 26 EVENT

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milwaukee Air & Water Show presented by WaterStone Bank is thrilled to announce two exclusive media events taking place in the days leading up to this year's highly anticipated show on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 2026, on Milwaukee's stunning lakefront.

MEDIA DAY — Wednesday, July 23, 2026 | 2 PM | 128th Air Refueling Wing

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will host an exclusive Media Day on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, at 2 PM at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23 serves as arrival day for many of this year's world-class performers, making this a truly rare, one-of-a-kind opportunity for credentialed media and press to meet and interview airshow performers plane side, and discuss their aircraft, role, mission, and involvement with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

Please note that strict entry rules will be in effect at the 128th Air Refueling Wing. All media and press wishing to attend Media Day must be vetted and credentialed in advance via an EAL (Entry Authorization List). No walk-ins will be permitted under any circumstances.

PRESS CONFERENCE — Thursday, July 24, 2026 | 12:30 PM | Milwaukee Lakefront

The following day, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show will host a Press Conference on Thursday, July 24, 2026, at 12:30 PM at 2272 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202, during rehearsal flights. Show owner and director Brian Allendorfer Jr. and several Milwaukee Air & Water Show crew members will speak to the assembled press, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how one of Wisconsin's premier public events is coordinated from the ground up.

Following remarks from Brian and the show's crew, attending media and press are welcome to remain in designated safe zones to photograph and cover the rehearsal flights until rehearsal is concluded, or to depart on their own schedule.

"We want to give Milwaukee's media community the most complete and compelling access we possibly can," said Brian Allendorfer Jr. "From meeting our performers plane side to watching rehearsal flights from the show site itself, we are pulling back the curtain in a way we have never done before. This weekend is going to be something truly special for Milwaukee, and we want the media to be part of every moment of it."

MEDIA RSVP INFORMATION

Attendance at both Media Day and the Press Conference is by RSVP only. Credentials will only be issued to confirmed, pre-registered attendees and crew. Walk-ins will not be accommodated at either event.

To RSVP, please email [email protected] with the subject line corresponding to the event you are attending:

Media Day RSVP Subject Line: "RSVP Milwaukee Air & Water Show Media Day July 23, 2026"





"RSVP Milwaukee Air & Water Show Media Day July 23, 2026" Press Conference RSVP Subject Line: "RSVP Milwaukee Air & Water Show Press Conference July 24, 2026"

All RSVPs must include the following information for every member of your attending crew :

Media Outlet Name





Full Legal Name (including full middle name and suffix if applicable)





Date of Birth (for EAL for 128 th Air Refueling Wing)





Air Refueling Wing) Email Address





Phone Number





Role of Each Attending Crew Member (Reporter, Photographer, Videographer, etc.)





State Listed on Government Issued ID (for EAL for 128th Air Refueling Wing)

Media Day RSVP Deadline: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 8 AM CT. Due to strict entry requirements at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, RSVPs received after this deadline cannot be accommodated and credentials cannot be guaranteed. Early submission is strongly encouraged.

Press Conference RSVP Deadline: Monday, July 20, 2026 at 8 AM CT. For press inquiries related to either event, please contact Lena Levy, First Station Media at [email protected].

About the Milwaukee Air & Water Show

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Wisconsin's premier family event of the summer and one of the top air shows in the United States. The show invigorates the local economy, supports our Veterans and Armed Services communities, and delivers significant economic impact each year, exceeding $3 million.

To learn more, visit mkeairwatershow.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

MSgt Brian L. Allendorfer Jr.

Air Show Consultants, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Milwaukee Air & Water Show