Milwaukee Brewers fans have opportunity to score coveted Opening Day tickets against the Chicago Cubs(1)

Fans who open and fund a new Brewers Checking account by February 29 will be eligible to receive two Terrace level tickets to the March 26 game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park, in addition to other account opening offers. This offer will be valid at all Associated Bank branches in Wisconsin and online via associatedbank.com/Brewers . Current customers can also score tickets through the Refer a Fan program via referlive.com/associatedbankbrewers .

"Die-hard Brewers fans have an amazing opportunity to receive tickets to Opening Day against the Cubs and enjoy all the fun that Opening Day is known to bring," said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. "And better yet, when fans sign up for Brewers Checking, they will receive exclusive Miller Park benefits that only cardholders can receive."

Other exclusive Miller Park benefits include a year-round 10 percent discount at the Brewers Team Store, access to the Associated Bank Check-In Gate and 2-for-1 ticket offers for select games. In addition, there's an opportunity for fans to score up to $5002 when they refer friends to open and use a new Brewers Checking account via referlive.com/associatedbankbrewers.

For more information about Brewers Checking and other promotions visit associatedbank.com/Brewers.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

1. Brewers Opening Day Ticket offer is limited to an individual opening a new personal checking account, as well as existing customers who refer a qualified new checking account customer to Associated Bank via ReferLive.com/AssociatedBankBrewers, 12 p.m. CT December 31, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. CT February 29, 2020. Individuals are not required to be referred by a current customer to open a new account and receive this bonus. New account: Minimum deposit required to receive tickets is $25 for Associated Access Checking or $100 for Associated Balanced Checking or Associated Choice Checking. Deposits from existing accounts do not qualify. Online applications must be completed by February 29, 2020. Customers who had an Associated Bank checking account in the last six months and Associated Bank colleagues are not eligible. All: Two (2) Terrace Level tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers game on March 26, 2020 will be mailed, to a valid U.S. postal address (no Post Office boxes allowed), within four to six weeks of the new customer account being opened and funded, while supplies last. The account must be open at the time the tickets are disbursed. Primary owner on the account must be 18 years or older to qualify. Limit to one per customer. Offer is subject to change, at Associated Bank's discretion, at any time without notice. Once the tickets are in customer's possession, Associated Bank is not responsible if lost or stolen. The tickets are nontransferable and not redeemable for cash. If the tickets are not in customer possession by March 20, 2020 contact Customer Care at 800-236-8866. For tax reporting purposes, a 1099 may be issued at year-end for the year in which the tickets are given. The Milwaukee Brewers are not a participant or sponsor of this promotion.

2. Offer limited to referrals made through December 31, 2020. To be eligible to refer a customer to Associated Bank, you must register at referlive.com/associatedbankbrewers. For every customer you refer to Associated Bank who opens a new personal checking account and completes qualifying transactions, you can earn a $50 Visa® Reward Card. Referral payments will be made for the first 10 qualified referrals for a total of $500 in Visa Reward Cards in a calendar year. Additionally, to earn the $50 Visa Reward Card, you must be the first person to submit a valid email address for the referred customer. Only one $50 Visa Reward Card will be issued per referred customer. You will receive the Visa Reward Card four to six weeks after the referred customer completes the qualifying transactions associated with the offer mentioned. Offer is subject to change (at Associated Bank's discretion) at any time without notice. For tax reporting purposes, a 1099 may be issued at year-end for the year in which the bonus is given. Visa, Inc. is not a participant or sponsor of this promotion.

Contact:

Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576

Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

