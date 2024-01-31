MILWAUKEE BREWERS SELECT ANC AS THEIR SINGLE-SOURCE SOLUTIONS PARTNER FOR ENHANCED DIGITAL SIGNAGE, OPERATIONS, AND ADVERTISING AT AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANC, a leader and innovator in the digital signage and visual display industry for more than a quarter of a century, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers as the single-source solutions integrator for an innovative new digital signage system at American Family Field. The partnership represents the significant win of a brand-new MLB partner for ANC and the new leadership team since the company was acquired from Learfield in 2023.

The multi-faceted partnership has ANC overseeing the enhancement of the previous digital and static scoreboard, the installation of brand-new LED signage, and the integration of a new broadcast control room.

"With the advancements in technology since we last installed a new board, the new displays are a game-changer," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "The boards will offer greater visibility from all areas of American Family Field, significantly better picture quality and facilitate enhanced in-game content."

"This comprehensive project illustrates the shift within the industry from a manufacturer-based approach to a strategy of selecting a single source project integrator such as ANC who can bring to the table a variety of products and services and customize any job with proven solutions for the client's specific needs," said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., CEO of ANC. "This partnership with the Brewers is especially rewarding as it is the first such MLB assignment we have announced as the new ANC, and it encompasses nearly all of the best-in-class services we provide our clients. It is the very model of the vision we have put forth for how ANC does business."

The project's centerpiece is a pair of massive new 8mm LED digital display boards in center and right field. Measuring over 12,077 square feet, the new Center-Field Main Display will be one of the largest scoreboards in the MLB and more than twice the size of the current board as it replaces both the existing digital display and the adjacent static advertising panels. The team is also excited to debut a new Right Field Board featuring 8mm LED. The additional display location delivers increased visibility for fans and more in-bowl content opportunities than ever before. The increased pixel resolution of both displays creates high-impact digital media canvases capable of dynamic sponsorship content, detailed game stats, or full-screen edge-to-edge game footage, immediately delivering a more exciting in-game experience for dedicated Brewers fans.

ANC is also overseeing the replacement of the standard rotational signage with upgraded 6mm LED Home Plate and Base Line Displays, among the first of this quality behind home plate at an MLB ballpark. Expected to be the new standard, LED Home Plate offers the added benefit of high-resolution digital media and a far more flexible system for the Team and their advertising partners. As leaders in selling TV-visible signage for its partners, the ANC Advertising Division will utilize home plate inventory as made available by the team for the next five years to develop new corporate partnerships on behalf of the Brewers.

In addition to providing turnkey maintenance, service, and technology upgrades for the digital display boards, ANC is overseeing the build-out of the stadium's broadcast control room technology platform that manages the expanded inventory of digital signage throughout the stadium and on television broadcasts.

Completing the multi-faceted partnership, the Brewers will reveal a new graphics look designed in collaboration with ANC Studios' graphics department to deliver energetic, dynamic visuals alongside real-time stat updates, sponsored content, and more game day action across the improved Scoreboard displays and new digital advertising locations.

About ANC

As a leader and innovator in the digital signage and video display industry for over 25 years, ANC transforms a wide range of commercial spaces, from best-in-class sports and entertainment venues to iconic transportation hubs and retail destinations, into immersive and unforgettable digital media experiences. Its diversified suite of services delivers the ideal blend of creative multimedia advertising solutions, innovative audiovisual technologies, deep technical integration expertise, and flawless operational execution to offer the industry's most trusted single-source solution. ANC's iconic partners include the Washington Commanders, Westfield World Trade Center, The Howard Hughes Corporation's Seaport District Pier 17 and Tin Building, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavalier's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and college and university venues across the United States. To learn more about ANC, visit: www.anc.com

SOURCE ANC