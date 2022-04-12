Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces Sunday Family Fun Days at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park

Park opens to the community on April 19

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, today announced that the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, located inside the 75-acre Henry Maier Festival Park, will re-open for the season on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Throughout the summer, the Northwestern Mutual Community Park will also offer a series of free community events, Sunday Family Fun Days, sponsored by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission, established in 1965, of bringing the community together and providing aMusic showcase for performing arts, activities and recreation to the public, through music and special events.

The Sunday Family Fun Days will take place June 19, July 17, August 7, September 18 and October 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The events are free and will feature a full day of family-friendly programming on the Northwestern Mutual Community Park stage, featuring local arts and community groups including Danceworks, First Stage, and Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, among others. Other activities include balloon artists, face painters, exhibitors, food trucks and more. Free parking will also be offered during Sunday Family Fun Days in designated lots.

"We are excited to open the Northwestern Mutual Community Park to the community and bring more free family fun to Henry Maier Festival Park this year," said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "The Northwestern Mutual Community Park quickly became a popular destination, hosting tens of thousands of attendees during its first year in operation in 2021."

"Bringing the community together for one-of-a-kind experiences that welcome people of all backgrounds and abilities plays a vital role in our mission to help Milwaukee flourish as city like no other," said Steve Radke, President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're looking forward to welcoming Milwaukee families and visitors to the Northwestern Mutual Community Park for our Sunday Family Fun Days series and another year of inclusive and accessible play."

A book donation box will also be installed at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park this year. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used children's book and place it in the box throughout the operating season. All books collected will be donated to Next Door Foundation Books For Kids program.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park opened in June of 2021 and offers inclusive and accessible play for children ages 2 to 12 years of age, including those who may experience a variety of challenges.

The Park is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. It will also be open to attendees of special events including Summerfest, ethnic and cultural festivals, and more.

Days and times of operation are subject to change, please visit MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com to view the schedule. Free parking is available in Lot G, which is located south of the Henry Maier Festival Park Mid-Gate, as well as designated bike parking. No pets are allowed.

About Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is an independent, private 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1965 that produces Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, a three-weekend festival that typically generates approximately $187 million in economic impact for the community each year. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. also maintains and improves Henry Maier Festival Park, located on 75 acres on the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, WI. In addition to Summerfest, Henry Maier Festival Park hosts a variety of ethnic and cultural festivals, concerts, walks, runs, and other special events, attracting nearly 1.3 million people. The mission of the organization is to promote an understanding of different ethnic cultures, the histories and traditions of various nationalities, harmony in the community, civic pride and provide a showcase for performing arts, activities and recreation for the public and employment opportunities for the youth of the community. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/Summerfest, Twitter: @Summerfest or Instagram: @Summerfest.

