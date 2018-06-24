MIM Software Inc. Partners with Spectrum Dynamics Medical

VERITON is the world's first 12 detector CZT multi-organ scanner and features unparalleled sensitivity, image quality, and diagnostic accuracy. The detectors are specifically configured for each organ for optimal results and greater optimization is achieved with protocols through high resolution, lower dose, and shorter acquisition times.

Spectrum Dynamics selected MIM Software as a partner to complement their innovative and customer-centric approach to Nuclear Medicine. MIM Software brings its expertise in image display and analysis to provide a customized and integrated workflow to the VERITON. Customers will benefit from automated image segmentation, quantitation, and multi-modality data management in a vendor-neutral platform.

This partnership combines leading technologies into one complete SPECT solution aimed at providing high-quality patient care through personalized and precision medicine.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. provides practical imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, and cardiac imaging. MIM offers solutions for PC and Mac® workstations, mobile iOS, and cloud-based platforms. MIM is a privately held company that sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.mimsoftware.com.

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics Medical is a global leader, developer, manufacturer and seller of specialized SPECT cardiac imaging equipment. The first company to move from Sodium Iodide detectors with vacuum tubes to a novel semi-conductor all digital crystal technology, with the D-SPECT® System, now the leading product in this category in the US, Europe, Japan and other markets. With its revolutionary new 360 degree robotic CZT based scanning methodology, the VERITON and VERITON-CT multi-purpose camera system is in different phases of regulatory clearance around the world. Spectrum Dynamics is bringing unprecedented image quality, diagnostic value and health-economic benefits to our customers.

