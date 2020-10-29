Mimeo Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announced today the official launch of its new branding and website. These changes elevate the company's identity in its milestone 21st year, showcase the expanded suite of solutions, and reinforce its commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.

The revitalized branding and new website better represent Mimeo's mission and extensive print and digital solutions in the current landscape. The site is customer-focused, providing advice and best practices on a variety of topics relevant to the user community. The refreshed wording clearly explains both the benefits of, and how to use, Mimeo's platforms to their fullest potential.

Designed with specific customer needs and success drivers in mind, the new Mimeo website features individual solutions pages for professionals in 15 industries and 8 sectors, from training firms and consultants, to financial institutions and healthcare, from marketing and sales enablement professionals, to supply chain and procurement.

Among the website's capabilities is advanced functionality, including a search feature and tagged and sortable content throughout. Resources and tools, such as how-to videos, guides, and templates, have been reworked or recreated to be as high-quality and effective as possible in helping customers leverage Mimeo's solutions.

Mimeo has significantly upgraded the look and feel of its branding with a new typeface, brilliant colors, crisp product images, and a cleaner, uncluttered website design. "It was time for us to revisit our branding, updating it to align with our mission and who we are as an innovative, energetic, and client-driven company," said Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo U.S., "The rebranding that you'll notice throughout the new website is modern and current, and more inviting to our customers. Overall, it showcases how our company has evolved while still staying true to our core values and dedication to our customers."

Please visit Mimeo.com to explore the new website and learn more about time-saving print and digital solutions and services.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit Mimeo.com .

