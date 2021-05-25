Mimeo Discusses How to Motivate Your Sales Team on the Third Episode of the Talk of the Trade Podcast

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces the release of episode three of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

In this episode, host Mike McNary, VP of Acquisition at Mimeo, has a conversation with guest Leslie Douglas, Director of Sales at JB Sales, a leading provider of on-demand and live sales training. McNary interviews Douglas, who has over a decade of sales experience, about "Thinking Outside the Box to Motivate Your Sales Team."

The episode explores creative ways to motivate sales teams towards their goals, including identifying motivators for each rep, setting specific goals, non-monetary incentives, and creating a culture of feedback. Both Douglas and McNary share lessons they have learned from leading sales teams.

"We are so grateful to have Leslie share her expertise in our third podcast episode," said McNary. "Every sales leader knows that the only path to success is a motivated sales team. As a leader herself and as a sales trainer who helps dozens of other sales leaders, Leslie has seen it all and has excellent ideas for how to keep your team engaged. Listeners will come away with concrete ideas for building motivation into the core of your sales strategy."

Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US, said, "The purpose of this and future podcast episodes is to empower our marketing and sales enablement audience to succeed in the current landscape. This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and, now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to episode three of the podcast, "Thinking Outside the Box to Motivate Your Sales Team" at https://www.mimeo.com/podcasts/thinking-outside-the-box-to-motivate-your-sales-team . Find the podcast on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/4PCuiBVrmctN3iBcODZeqX .

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

