Mimeo Launches New Marketing and Sales Success Podcast

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces the official launch of its new podcast, Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories.

Hosted by Mike McNary, VP of Acquisition at Mimeo and a 20-year sales professional, the podcast focuses on current challenges and opportunities in marketing and sales enablement and provides practitioners with solutions through insightful, engaging conversations. In each monthly episode, Mimeo will bring listeners an interview with a different expert and leader in the field, who will share their ideas, proven strategies, and key takeaways for winning more business.

The first episode of the podcast features an exclusive interview with Matt Heinz, President and Founder of Heinz Marketing, and Host of the award-winning Sales Pipeline Radio. McNary spoke with Heinz about "5 Tips for Following Up with Inbound Prospects," which include how to qualify inbound prospects, conduct research on leads and their companies, implement a multi-channel outreach strategy, and more.

"We're really excited to be launching this series," said McNary, "and Matt Heinz is the perfect guest to kick off our premier episode. In this first episode and in every installment, we'll share marketing and sales success stories—tips, tricks, best practices, what's working and what's not. Our goal is to be a go-to resource for real-life, expert advice that helps our listeners close more sales."

Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US, said, "Marketing and sales enablement professionals make up a large percentage of our long-term client base. And, we've been committed to supporting them with high-quality, reliable printing services for more than 20 years. Now, with the launch of our new podcast, we are also providing them with guidance and proven, trusted success strategies in every single episode. It's an honor to bring this source of knowledge to our marketing and sales audience and to support them through an additional channel."

Listen to episode one of the podcast, Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, and access key takeaways and highlights at https://www.mimeo.com/podcasts/talk-of-the-trade/ .

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

Media Contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

212-847-3660

[email protected]

SOURCE Mimeo

Related Links

http://mimeo.com

