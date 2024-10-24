Mimeo Photos and Motif Introduce Shared Projects to Streamline Photo Project Sharing

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo is proud to announce that its Mimeo Photos and Motif brands have introduced Shared Projects, a new feature designed to simplify sharing photo projects.

This feature allows customers to seamlessly share completed photo books and calendars with friends, family, or colleagues through a dedicated Share Page. Invitees can view and order the shared projects, making it easier than ever to distribute cherished memories without the hassle of managing bulk orders.

Share your Mimeo Photos and Motif photo book projects with friends and family, allowing them to easily view and order your book! Now available for Mimeo Photos on the Web, Mac, and iOS. Available for Motif on Mac and iOS. Share your Mimeo Photos and Motif photo calendar projects with friends and family, allowing them to easily view and order your book! Now available for Mimeo Photos on the Web, Mac, and iOS. Available for Motif on Mac and iOS.

"We introduced this feature as a direct result of customer feedback," said Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos and Motif. "We heard from our customers that it was cumbersome to manage these types of orders, so we wanted to simplify that process and make it easy for them to create a photo book or calendar that they easily can share with whomever they wish, allowing recipients to buy their own copy."

Shared Projects are available for Mimeo Photos and Motif customers on all available platforms – for Mimeo Photos that's the Mac and iOS apps as well as the website, and for Motif that includes the Mac and iOS apps. Customers can create and share new or existing photo book or calendar projects by clicking the Share button within the designer. They'll be taken through a simple process that generates a secure, dedicated web page which can then be shared with invitees.

Invitees can preview the shared project and easily place an order for the product. Creators have the power to update their invitations, remove invitees, or even delete the Shared Project entirely if needed.

Whether it's commemorating family milestones, reflecting on school events, or anything in between, this new feature provides customers with a new way to celebrate life's most meaningful moments – together.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most joyous and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photo books, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its cloud-based web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit MimeoPhotos.com and follow on social media @mimeophotos.

About Motif

Motif, part of the Mimeo family of brands, is a leading platform that allows users to create and order personalized photo books, calendars, and cards. With an easy-to-use app available on MacOS and iOS, Motif empowers individuals to transform their cherished photos into beautiful, high-quality products. Motif is committed to providing a seamless and delightful experience for users, enabling them to share their memories with loved ones around the world. To learn more, visit MotifPhotos.com .

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit Mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

