Mimeo Photos Launches Address Book Feature to Simplify Checkout and Shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online photo printing and gifting service, Mimeo Photos, announced the launch of their newest feature called Address Book. The latest addition to all of their platforms allows registered users to add and save up to 250 delivery addresses, which can be used to auto-populate the shipping address during checkout.

"We designed the Address Book feature to minimize the effort required by customers during the ordering process," says Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "If someone is regularly ordering photo products for their friends and family, this new feature will save them an enormous amount of time, plus get rid of the frustration and inconvenience that comes with entering a new shipping address for each individual order."

Registered users of Mimeo Photos will be able to add and save a new address, or select a previously saved address, during the checkout process. They can also create and edit recipients directly in their Address Book. It will benefit users across all of Mimeo Photos' platforms by offering convenience, accuracy, and flexibility in apps and on the web.

"We continually strive to reduce steps, clicks, and hurdles throughout the entire process to ensure our customers are easily able to create something they love. Address Book is just one more way we're delivering on our goal of an effortless experience," says Simpson.

Mimeo Photos has a loyal group of customers, and by eliminating redundant tasks in the ordering process, even more users will be able to have an easy experience ordering their photo gifts. To start using Mimeo Photos and take advantage of the Address Book feature, sign up on mimeophotos.com, or download the app on your iPhone or Mac.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most joyous and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

