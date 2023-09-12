Mimeo Photos Launches Layflat Photo Books

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo is proud to announce that its Mimeo Photos and Motif brands are introducing premium layflat photo books to customers in North America and Europe. Beginning on September 11, 2023, customers of these two online photo printing and gifting services will be able to purchase layflat photo books in 32 countries.

Introducing premium layflat photo books from Mimeo Photos and Motif. Each layflat photo book arrives packaged in a luxurious presentation box.

These hardcover photo books are precisely designed to lay flat when opened and provide customers with a wonderfully immersive experience. Both Mimeo Photos and Motif have introduced the layflat photo books within their Mac and iOS apps, and customers can also create layflat projects through Mimeo Photos' cloud-based web app.

"We are thrilled to offer this incredible new photo book in layflat format, which brilliantly showcases and preserves memories," said Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos & Motif. "This truly is a stand-out product and we couldn't be happier to offer our customers this beautiful new medium for storytelling."

Each premium layflat photo book includes a 20-page base count of double-thick, pearl-textured photographic paper with high-quality print reproduction. That means colors are reproduced true to life, providing a remarkable viewing experience. Customers can expand their layflat photo book's size up to 130 pages, making layflat books the largest page count currently available from each brand.

"Among the features that make our layflat books so compelling is that they are designed with a binding style that allows customers to flow images seamlessly across two pages," said Simpson. "This amplifies the visual impact of your photos and adds a professional and artistic touch to your cherished moments."

Layflat photo books from Mimeo Photos and Motif are available in four trim sizes – 13" x 10", 11" x 8.5", 10" x 10", and 8" x 8". Each book is encased in a matte finish image-wrapped hardcover and arrives packaged in a premium presentation box for a luxurious experience from start to finish.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most joyous and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photo books, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its cloud-based web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit MimeoPhotos.com and follow on social media @mimeophotos.

About Motif

Motif, part of the Mimeo family of brands, is a leading platform that allows users to create and order personalized photo books, calendars, and cards. With an easy-to-use app available on MacOS and iOS, Motif empowers individuals to transform their cherished photos into beautiful, high-quality products. Motif is committed to providing a seamless and delightful experience for users, enabling them to share their memories with loved ones around the world. To learn more, visit MotifPhotos.com .

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit Mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

