Mimeo Releases Podcast Series About Hybrid Learning

Hosted by Mimeo's SVP of Strategic Accounts, Tom Moriarty, the podcast series is designed to provide practical takeaways and inspiration for learning and development (L&D) practitioners at all levels. Each season features conversations with L&D changemakers across industries about the changing corporate environment and how they cultivate their own careers.

The first season approaches hybrid learning for corporate or employee training situations.

Each episode of the season explores the topic from a different angle so that L&D leaders, instructional designers, facilitators, and aspiring professionals can all learn something new from the season.

Episode 1 - Hybrid Learning: What It Is and Why We're Talking About It Now

In this interview with Ann Rollins, Chief Solutions Architect at The Ken Blanchard Companies, Tom gets definitions of hybrid and blended learning, and he finds out why they are so important to the post-2020 corporate trainer.

Link: https://www.mimeo.com/podcast/hybrid-learning

Episode 2 - Hybrid Learning: How to Know When to Use It

Tom interviews Brian Washburn, co-founder of Endurance Learning and author of What's Your Formula?, about how to know which training delivery methods to use when.

Link: https://www.mimeo.com/podcast/when-to-use-hybrid-learning

Episode 3 - Hybrid Learning: The Secret to Enabling Frontline Employees

Tom talks with JD Dillon, Chief Learning Architect at Axonify and host of the 80 Percent Podcast, about how hybrid learning empowers and enables frontline, customer-facing employees.

Link: https://www.mimeo.com/podcast/hybrid-learning-frontline-employees

Episode 4 - Hybrid Learning: Improving the Virtual Elements

Virtual learning expert Cindy Huggett joins Tom for an exploration of what the virtual part of hybrid learning looks like today and what L&D leaders should invest in to improve it.

Link: https://www.mimeo.com/podcast/hybrid-learning-virtual-delivery

Episode 5 - Hybrid Learning: A March 2020 Inspiration Story

Tom speaks with Mary Glowacka about her experience leading a global hybrid employee wellness training at Bank of America and the lessons learned from redesigning it in March 2020 for virtual delivery.

Link: https://www.mimeo.com/podcast/hybrid-learning-a-march-2020-inspiration-story

The first season is designed to deliver a hybrid learning experience for listeners. All five episodes are already released so that listeners can self-direct their podcast listening. In addition, each episode is accompanied by supplementary blog posts and resources for further learning.

"In my 10 years of experience working at Mimeo, I've had the opportunity to hear first-hand about the constantly evolving challenges learning professionals face," says Moriarty. "I'm excited to bring them the Secret Society of Success to provide tangible takeaways as well as camaraderie with other learning professionals who have overcome similar challenges."

"For the past two decades, corporate learning professionals have counted on Mimeo for high-quality workbooks, manuals, evaluation forms, and other training documents. We are proud to extend that tradition to delivering valuable industry insights with this new podcast," says Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo Business.

