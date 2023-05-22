Mimeo Reports Record Numbers Across Business Print and Digital Platforms

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo Inc., a leading provider of online printing and content distribution solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable performance for the previous year, training a record-breaking number of learners and reaching hundreds of thousands of professionals with both its print and digital offerings.

Key highlights from the past year include:

2.3 million orders : Mimeo received and fulfilled more than two million print orders, a significant milestone that reflects the trust and confidence placed in the company's reliable and efficient print and distribution services.

: Mimeo received and fulfilled more than two million print orders, a significant milestone that reflects the trust and confidence placed in the company's reliable and efficient print and distribution services. 103,000 print users : Mimeo witnessed a surge in the number of users utilizing its online, on demand print services, with more than 100,000 individuals leveraging its robust platform to create and customize their print materials with ease.

: Mimeo witnessed a surge in the number of users utilizing its online, on demand print services, with more than 100,000 individuals leveraging its robust platform to create and customize their print materials with ease. 291,000 print recipients : Mimeo delivered high-quality print materials to recipients in more than 200 countries this year, ensuring that organizations can effectively engage with their audiences through professionally printed materials.

: Mimeo delivered high-quality print materials to recipients in more than 200 countries this year, ensuring that organizations can effectively engage with their audiences through professionally printed materials. 840,000 digital users : Mimeo Digital garnered a substantial user base, with trainers and L&D teams benefitting from the convenience and flexibility of the Courseware Distribution Platform (CDP).

: Mimeo Digital garnered a substantial user base, with trainers and L&D teams benefitting from the convenience and flexibility of the Courseware Distribution Platform (CDP). 1,000,000+ courses redeemed: Mimeo Digital's CDP offerings enabled the successful redemption of more than one million courses, facilitating the seamless distribution and utilization of educational materials, training resources, and professional development content.

"We are proud to provide organizations worldwide with reliable, high-quality, on demand printing solutions and user-friendly digital platforms," says Mimeo CEO John Delbridge. "These accomplishments are a testament to Mimeo's commitment to innovation and customer-centric services."

As a pioneer in the online, on demand printing and content distribution industry, Mimeo continues to empower businesses with forward-thinking solutions that streamline their printing and content management processes. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Mimeo remains committed to delivering exceptional services and supporting organizations' success.

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you Print Better.

