Mimeo Shares Tips for Account Based Marketing Program Success in its Fourth Talk of the Trade Podcast Episode

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces the release of episode four of Talk of the Trade—Marketing and Sales Success Stories, a monthly podcast that focuses on providing expert-led strategies for business generation and growth.

In this episode, host Mike McNary, VP of Acquisition at Mimeo, has a conversation with guest Nick Bennett, Director of Account-Based and Field Marketing at Alyce and host of the Rep Your Brand Podcast. McNary interviews Bennett about "The Key to ABM Success: Marketing and Sales Coordination."

Drawing on his experience starting and running Account-Based Marketing (ABM) at multiple companies, Bennett shares his tips for success. That includes when marketing should align with the sales team, how often to meet with sales and what you should cover in your sales meetings, and setting up report dashboards and communication loops for continued success.

"We are so excited to have Nick join us with his considerable expertise on our fourth podcast episode," said McNary. "Since ABM is such a crucial strategy to so many business-to-business enterprises, our listeners will find this episode gives them a lot of concrete ideas for improving their strategy that have absolutely nothing to do with investing in another six-figure technology. Nick is clearly a model for marketing and sales alignment at Alyce, and we hope our listeners borrow his ideas to improve their own departmental relationships."

Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US, said, "The purpose of this and future podcast episodes is to empower our marketing and sales enablement audience to succeed in the current landscape. This scope aligns with Mimeo's dedication and 20+ year track record of helping sales enablement teams accelerate their performance using our all-in-one business printing solution. We'll continue to be a go-to resource that these teams can count on, both for on-demand, streamlined printing, and, now, for expert advice in every single installment of Talk of the Trade."

Listen to episode three of the podcast, "The Key to ABM Success: Marketing and Sales Coordination" here. Find the podcast on all podcastchers, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

