Mimeo Sponsors APMP BPC Global

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announced today that it is sponsoring the Association of Proposal Management Professionals' Bid and Proposal Conference (APMP BPC) Global.

Mimeo is both sponsoring and participating in APMP BPC Global, the official replacement for APMP BPC Nashville. The online event will bring together proposal, bid, tender, capture, business development, and graphics professionals worldwide for 25 hours of continuous sessions covering new, never-seen-before industry content, starting on October 28. Among the highly anticipated sessions are keynotes from renowned motivational speaker Steve Gilliland and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion specialist and international consultant Risha Grant.

APMP BPC Global attendees will have the chance to connect with bid and proposal experts, thought influencers, and sponsors, including Mimeo, during the conference.

Mimeo's team leaders will be available via one-on-one virtual appointment to discuss the many ways in which Mimeo can support proposal teams, including helping to streamline hard copy proposal delivery processes. Mimeo will also have a virtual booth where attendees can engage, ask questions, and learn more about the company's proposal solutions and services.

"As the proposal printer of choice for businesses throughout the U.S., we are dedicated to helping proposal teams succeed," said Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo. "APMP BPC Global is an event like no other, offering breakthrough, back-to-back sessions that will motivate, inspire, and enhance the skills of proposal professionals throughout the world, and we are proud to sponsor and be a part of it."

In addition to sponsoring and participating in APMP BPC Global, Mimeo has shared its advice on how to meet tight proposal deadlines, increase productivity, and win more RFPs in the video .

To find out how to join Mimeo at APMP BPC Global, book an appointment with the team, and watch the video, visit: https://www.mimeo.com/virtual-event .

