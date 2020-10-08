Mimeo Sponsors ATD SELL 2020 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announced today that it is sponsoring the upcoming Association for Talent Development's Sales Enablement Leadership and Learning (ATD SELL) 2020 Virtual Conference.

Mimeo is proud to sponsor and participate in ATD SELL, which brings together sales enablement professionals, sales trainers, learning leaders, and other influencers for a 4-day virtual event, from October 12 through the 15, with the shared goal of learning ways to take their organization to the next level.

Conference attendees will have numerous opportunities to learn from, and engage with, leading sales experts, including Michael McNary, VP of Acquisition Sales at Mimeo. During his on-demand session, "Proven Tactics and Tools for Sales Enablement," McNary will discuss obstacles to closing sales remotely, provide proven tactics for success, and demonstrate how Mimeo's platforms support and empower sales enablement teams.

"We are excited to sponsor ATD SELL this year. Having over 18 years of selling experience, I understand why salespeople fail to succeed when they don't have a strong, flexible sales enablement team behind them," said McNary. "Sales enablement teams are a core part of our customer base, and we take pride in our relentless innovation that allows us to support their success in any way possible."

In addition to the on-demand session, Mimeo's leadership team will be available by virtual appointment to discuss how to improve print and digital content delivery processes, saving time and reducing costs. And, a blog summary with key points from McNary is published on the Mimeo and ATD websites.

To find out how to join Mimeo at ATD SELL, view the blog summary, and book an appointment with the team, visit: https://www.mimeo.com/virtual-event/

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

